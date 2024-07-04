'Gold medal for stupidity': passenger pulls handbrake and rolls mate's car

A Riverina man who pulled on the handbrake of his mate's car while he drove, causing the vehicle to roll, "won the gold medal for stupidity".
The new driver, who had held his licence for less than 24 hours before the November 28 crash at Killara last year, suffered injuries in the rollover.
Tristyn Thompson's actions landed the vehicle in a ditch, on its roof.
The driver wasn't at fault and had resisted calls by Thompson to perform handbrake fishtails before Thompson yanked the brake on himself.
"If there's a gold medal for stupidity, he's won it," Leading Senior Constable Les Hare told the Wodonga court.
Thompson, who lives in Culcairn, pleaded guilty to a charge of reckless conduct endangering serious injury.
"You're lucky you're still here," magistrate Peter Dunn said.
Mr Dunn recalled some of the cases he had been involved in or heard about over the years through safe driving courses, including that of a CFA captain who found his son's car "split in two around a big tree" after drink-driving.
"I know of another case where a young man drove out his front gate on a rural road, as he'd done thousands, thousands of times," the magistrate said.
"There's not much traffic on his road and he didn't look.
"A milk tanker hit his car.
"Now people say to his mother, because she told this story, 'wouldn't it be better if he was dead?'.
"She says 'no, because I've still got him'.
"He can't speak.
"He has to have his bottom wiped, his teeth brushed.
"He has to be fed with a spoon.
"She's still got him and she's happy to have him."
Mr Dunn put Thompson on a two-year good behaviour bond.
He must also pay $1500 to the court fund.
