Wagga Liberal suspended, wants party politics out of independent council run

Wagga Liberal Party branch president Rob Sinclair has been suspended, but vows to keep party politics out of council as he runs as an independent at the local government election in September.
The Liberal Party had no comment about Mr Sinclair, however Liberal sources in Wagga confirmed he was suspended following comments published on Monday in The Daily Advertiser.
A regulation of media access in the constitution of the Liberal Party states "no public statements, either oral or written, can be made by party members in relation to party matters unless they are authorised by the state director".
Mr Sinclair had told The Daily Advertiser he requested a private meeting with NSW Opposition Leader Mark Speakman during a visit to Wagga last week to discuss a piece of policy, however never received a response and was "disappointed".
However, Mr Speakman did meet with members of the party's Wagga and Wagga Women's branches, but Mr Sinclair was unable to attend.
Mr Sinclair has been suspended for six months and is required to vacate his role as branch president and positions on three committees.
Voted in as president in December of 2022, his stand down makes him ineligible from participating in the upcoming election of office-bearers at the end of the year.
He will not be able to vote or stand for any position within the party at the internal election.
Mr Sinclair's Liberal suspension will not affect his candidacy at the upcoming local government elections.
"I'm running as an independent and one of the things I am going to run on is that we shouldn't be bringing party politics into council," Mr Sinclair told The Daily Advertiser.
"There's been a number of occasions where the Greens have brought the Greens' philosophy and party politics into council, and I just don't believe that is the right place to be bringing those sorts of party politics.
"I am Liberal, but I will be running as an independent team to do good things for the people of Wagga."
Wagga councillor Jenny McKinnon, will be heading up the Greens council ticket in September, said a value of being party-affiliated in council was the community knows what people stand for.
"With the Greens ... they know our values are around environmental sustainability, grassroots democracy, peace and non-violence, and social and economic justice," she said.
"So if people agree with those as values, then they know what they're getting with the Greens."
Cr McKinnon also noted the benefits of party support through advice with technical matters and potential expertise from past councillors in the party, which independent candidates might not necessarily have.
"The Greens operate a bit differently to other parties," Cr McKinnon said.
"We are a local group and when people [from the Riverina] join the Greens NSW, then they belong to the Riverina Greens.
"We make our decisions locally. I think we are a bit different to other parties in that respect."
