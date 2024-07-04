The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Former Angus stud breeder committed to trial on alleged fraud charges

Updated July 4 2024 - 1:58pm, first published 1:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riverina cattle breeder Corey Ireland has been committed for trial on fraud charges. File picture
Riverina cattle breeder Corey Ireland has been committed for trial on fraud charges. File picture

A NSW Riverina cattle breeder facing alleged fraud charges has been committed to stand trial in the Wagga Wagga District Court in about a month's time.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Latest in your inbox

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team.