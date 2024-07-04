Wagga motocross star cleared to continue impressive rookie MX2 campaign

Wagga's Byron Dennis is ready to get back on the bike after being cleared to compete at the next round of the Australian Motocross Championship.
The rising motocross star has spent the last six weeks on the sidelines after crashing during the fourth round of the series in Maitland in late May.
Dennis revealed he had a couple of fractures following the crash, but said that he's now right to get back racing in the not too distant future.
"I had a clean snap of my ulna and I had spiral fracture to my radius," Dennis said.
"They plated the ulna about where your watch sits, that was plated six weeks ago and now I'll get back into it."
Dennis will continue his impressive rookie MX2 campaign as the championship heads to Toowoomba for round six later this month.
The teenager has been itching to get back on the bike and he said he was excited to return in the next couple of weeks.
"I'm looking forward to going in there," he said.
"I got the clearance yesterday to ride, so I'm looking forward to going in there and getting back on the bike and getting back up to speed."
Dennis won the MX3 championship last year and he continued that run of form as he made the step up to the MX2 class.
Prior to getting injured during the Maitland round, Dennis said he was happy with how he was going.
"I was going really good," he said.
"I think I was sitting fourth in the championship going into Maitland.
"I was feeling really good and I had a good weekend going for me, but I just got caught out with some unfortunate luck which was a bit of a shame.
"That's the way things go sometimes and you can only come back stronger."
Dennis was constantly fighting for the podium during the first couple of rounds and agreed that he had excelled his own expectations for his rookie MX2 campaign.
"Yeah for sure," he said.
"I went in wanting to do my best and I knew I would be one of the guys come the end of the season.
"I just went in confident, but during the first rounds I had a bit of bad luck as well with a couple of bike dramas.
"My riding was really fast and I had really good speed, I felt really good on the bike and the whole team I've got around me now is really good."
Before he can get to Toowoomba, Dennis will first head to Hattah this weekend in support of his younger sister Eliza who is competing in her fourth desert race.
Dennis said it will be good to head along to Hattah to support Eliza and he admitted it's a pretty enjoyable event to attend.
"I'll go there and watch the sister spin around and cheer her on which will be good," he said.
"It's a good event and I love going to it, it's got a good atmosphere and they run a really good show there.
"I'm looking forward to it."
