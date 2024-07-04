Spikes deployed in dangerous pursuit across Riverina: police

A 27-year-old has been taken to a police station after a dangerous pursuit in the Riverina.
About 9.40am, Thursday, July 4, officers from Hume Police District attempted to stop a white Toyota Camry spotted travelling along Burley Griffin Way at Nubba.
When the Camry failed to stop a pursuit was initiated, police said.
Road spikes were then successfully deployed on the Burley Griffin Highway at Wallendbeen, before the pursuit was terminated due to safety concerns.
Officers later located the vehicle in the Cootamundra township and after a search of the area, located a 27-year-old man who was taken to Cootamundra Police Station where he is currently assisting police with their inquiries.
As inquiries continue, anyone with information in regards to the incident, or who has dashcam or CCTV from the area, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
