The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Spikes deployed in dangerous pursuit across Riverina: police

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
July 4 2024 - 6:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A a man has been taken to Cootamundra Police Station after a dangerous pursuit. File picture
A a man has been taken to Cootamundra Police Station after a dangerous pursuit. File picture

A 27-year-old has been taken to a police station after a dangerous pursuit in the Riverina.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Crime and Breaking News Reporter

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have six years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team.