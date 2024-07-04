Key Coolamon duo sidelined for Hoppers clash against Collingullie-Wagga

Coolamon will be without key duo Adian Ledson and Ben Hodgson for their clash against Collingullie-Wagga this weekend.
Ledson will miss the clash through injury while Hodgson through unavailability as the Hoppers look to claim a scalp at Crossroads Oval.
The Hoppers ruckman picked up the injury during their round 10 loss to Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong and he subsequently missed their win against Turvey Park over the weekend.
Coolamon coach Gavin McMahon revealed Ledson had received relatively good news following scans on his wrist, however confirmed he would at the very least miss the clash against the Demons on Saturday.
"I guess it's the lesser of two evils at this point," McMahon said.
"He's confirmed a fracture in the base of his radius, but the scaphoid was intact and that's the one that requires a fairly significant longer term break.
"It's good news, but not great news."
The Hoppers take on Wagga Tigers at Robertson Oval on July 20 and McMahon said they would know closer to the date whether Ledson would be right to return.
"It'll be a matter of how he can tolerate it after the bye," he said.
"We've got 'Gullie this week then the bye, so we'll see how he's going after the bye onwards."
With Ledson sidelined for this weekend, McMahon confirmed that Gerard Okerenyang would continue to cover the rucking duties in his absence.
Okerenyang had a solid performance against the Bulldogs on Saturday and McMahon said it was great having him there to cover for the loss of Ledson.
"That's been the nice luxury," he said.
"It's given Leddy a bit of time to be 100 per cent and 'G Man' was pretty good on the weekend.
"He was pretty physical and he threw his weight around, we loved having him out there actually."
Hodgson is only expected to miss a couple of weeks which should see him return for either the clash against the Tigers or against Leeton-Whitton the following week.
McMahon also revealed that midfielder Braeden Glyde is in line for a return for either the clash against the Tigers or Crows as he returns from a serious hamstring injury.
"He's looking like he'll be back after the bye," he said.
"He's already training fully, but we'll give him another two or three weeks of training to make sure he's Cherry Ripe.
"There's no point rushing him."
Isaac Buchanan has also been ruled out of playing against the Demons this weekend after straining his quad in their win over the Bulldogs.
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team.