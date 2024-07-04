Appeal for witnesses, dashcam as man fights for his life after The Rock crash

A man has been left fighting for his life and another seriously injured after a two-truck crash on Wednesday afternoon.
Emergency services including two rescue helicopters were called to the Olympic Highway just north of The Rock, on Wednesday about 1.15pm after two trucks collided head-on.
The highway was shut in both directions and a major emergency operation unfolded at the scene with the driver a garbage truck and the driver of a truck and dog both trapped in the wreck.
Investigators worked through the night at the scene, with Riverina Police District's Inspector Lee Gray on Thursday urging witnesses or anyone information or dashcam footage to contact the Wagga station or Crime Stoppers.
NSW Ambulance Riverina Inspector Eamonn Purcell said the 54-year-old man who had been driving the garbage truck was in a "very critical" condition at the time he was flown to Canberra Hospital.
He had injuries to his chest and lower limbs, Inspector Purcell said.
The 50-year-old, who had been driving the truck and dog combination, was also in a "very serious" condition and taken to Canberra Hospital.
He had injuries to his spine and arm, Inspector Purcell said.
Inspector Purcell said working the scene was a joint effort by all of the agencies involved as it was extremely "challenging" conditions.
"It was a really large multi-agency response, we had two rescue operations spread across quite some distance," he said.
"The whole job was pretty challenging and there was a lot of good teamwork involved."
The helicopters had to land a distance away, according to Inspector Purcell, due to the conditions.
The Olympic Highway was reopened in the early hours of Thursday morning.
