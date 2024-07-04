Home gutted by early morning blaze, investigation under way

A once thriving home in Junee has been left completely destroyed by fire after an early morning blaze tore through.
Emergency services were called to a single-storey brick home on Railway Parade, Junee, shortly after 2am on Thursday after multiple calls to triple zero from concerned neighbours who noticed smoke issuing from the premises.
Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) operational media liaison officer Superintendent Adam Dewberry said the house was well alight upon arrival with part of the roof collapsing.
Superintendent Dewberry said no one was living in the home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.
"The site was handed over to the police," he said.
FRNSW, with assistance from Rural Fire Service crews, completed operations at 5.06am.
The home has been left destroyed.
The cause of the fire has not yet been established and an investigation is being under taken by police.
