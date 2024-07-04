Club left 'in limbo' on two fronts after forfeits penalty handed down

Leeton remains in the hunt to play finals football but their situation has become harder after a meeting with Southern Inland.
The club's first grade side was deducted two competition points after forfeiting both their first and second grade games against Wagga City on Saturday.
They are now three points behind fourth-placed Tumut with three rounds remaining in the season.
President Stuart Stout feels their finals aspirations are now in limbo but regardless the Phantoms are determined to play out the remainder of the season.
"We're in a little bit of limbo until the Southern Inland board can give us some direction with three weeks to go," Stout said.
"We're still looking forward to it, as we have two home games out of the three, and it's a pretty good way to finish the season.
"The boys are upbeat but we just need some clarity and direction from the board."
Stout is hoping to receive more clarity from Southern Inland in regards to the qualification process for second grade.
They slipped to third on the second grade ladder after last week but remain five points clear of fifth-placed Ag College.
However Leeton have been relying on a number of players to play in both first and second grade this season to fulfil their obligations.
Southern Inland rules require players to play in at least three of their last five games to qualify for finals in second grade.
However if they start in both first and second grade only the higher grade counts towards finals eligibility.
As such Leeton are facing serious qualification issues unless both of their grades qualify for finals.
"We're unsure where we are with second grade," Stout said.
"We've reached out to SIRU to find out as at the moment we're in a real pickle.
"We're in no man's land for what is going to happen for the remainder of the season until we get some clarification from the Southern Inland board about if we only have 20 players if we can qualify for finals.
"We wrote a letter off after the board meeting and will be waiting on a response to see what happens with our season."
Southern Inland president Warwick Grant expects the club will have clarity before crucial clashes with Reddies on July 13.
There is a general bye in Southern Inland this weekend.
"They have asked for clarification so they know where they are heading for finals," Grant said.
"We are working through that at the moment and just waiting for a list of their players so we can look at how they might qualify."
Leeton were one of two clubs queried by the Southern Inland board after a raft of recent forfeits.
It was determined Albury will no longer take part in the second grade competition.
