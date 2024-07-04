They can cop a lot of flak, but without Team White there'd be no game

Hundreds of netballers will arrive at Junior State Titles this weekend, but without this team no one can win anything.
They're the often unsung heroes of sport but without this cohort of team white, there'd be no games for Wagga's representative netball teams to play this weekend.
Georgia Bertoldi, Madi Norman, Andie Pieper, and Gabby Hosking will umpire on behalf of Wagga Netball Association at State Titles in Sydney.
Invited to umpire after being watched over the past six months, the group said it's an honour to have the chance to officiate higher level games.
Her third time attending the event, Bertoldi said she feels confident attending this year, with less unknowns ahead of her.
But attending once doesn't automatically qualify you to attend again and the process for selection is vigorous.
"That first time is terrifying but as you do it a couple of times it gets less scary and gets more used to it," Bertoldi said.
"I like to think I'm a good umpire, it's definitely a long process being selected as an umpire to go though.
"You get watched here [at Wagga Netball Association's competition] on a Saturday and even when you umpire for the AFL league, they watch you a lot and give you feedback on that to improve.
"That's how they determine who gets to go, lots of hard work gets put into it."
Junior games or not, the athletes that the umpires are officiating in Sydney are of a high calibre and as such their standard of play is higher than an average Saturday in Wagga.
Betoldi said it's still nerve wracking to officiate the faster, tougher games.
"It's definitely a higher level of netball that's being played when we go," she said.
"It gets that little bit scary to go in and umpire that kind of game, there's a bit of pressure but you have to remind yourself it's like any other game of netball."
But at just 14- and 13-years-old respectively, there's an additional layer of nerves to game days.
This will be the first time the teenagers have gone away without their parents and for now the nerves are mixing in with the excitement.
"I'm nervous because sometimes if I mess up or something I get angry at myself, and I don't want to get it wrong," Pieper said.
"Knowing my parents won't be there is even more stressful if something happens."
Norman said most of her nerves are focused on the trip rather than her duties.
Confident in her abilities, she knows she wouldn't have been given the opportunity if her umpiring was not up to standard.
"I've been chosen for a reason, I must be at least a bit good, but I'm nervous about not having my parents around and being in Sydney," Norman said.
Not knowing who they will be umpiring alongside once they get to Sydney, Norman said if anything goes wrong it will be easier to speak up than at home.
With no concern about harming working relationships or off-court friendships, she said if something is off it will be easier to speak up.
"I find it easier not knowing them, if someone is doing something wrong, you can go up to them and say this 'goal attack is being pushy' and it's easier because if you know someone you're more afraid to say it because they might get upset but if you don't know them then you can just say it," she said.
Pieper and Norman have been umpiring for two years, while Bertioldi has been running the court for five years.
All nationally C badged, there was a common thread among the trio as to why they first picked up the whistle.
They didn't want to be bored anymore.
"I'm at Saturday and Sunday netball all day, I've got to play and my siblings play, so to fill in time I thought I'd get some money and start umpiring," Pieper said.
Bertoldi echoed her sentiments saying with plenty of free time at the courts, she thought what better way to fill it. The payments were just a benefit.
All three of the umpires also play, and Norman said picking up a whistle has undoubtedly improved her on-court performance.
"I started umpiring to understand when I'm playing games, to understand what I am doing wrong, and the money is a nice bonus," Norman said.
"I understand better now."
Junior State Titles begin on Saturday and run for three days.
