A place of friendship and support: Wagga women's shed celebrates seven years

A humble shed in the heart of Wagga has become a lifeline for women from all walks of life over the last seven years.
The Wagga Women's Shed is a place for local women to unite through community connection, knowledge and friendship, working in a safe environment to develop skills, enable goals, exchange experiences, create, empower and support each other.
Former shed president Keriane Rowley said the shed was a support network and large friend group for so many women.
"There's so many single women that are widowed or husbands have left with someone younger and they are just stuck here with no one and no support, so to share this is wonderful," she said.
"We're friends. We're welcoming. We'd like people to come and join us."
They run various weekly events, including stitching, sewing, knitting, crafts, gardening, workshops and learning new skills.
On Wednesday, July 3 shed members celebrated seven years their way, with some great food, plenty of socialising and even a solo dance performance.
All members were welcomed to the meeting, which featured a big spread of food and allowed everyone to chat and catch up with their friends.
An impromptu performance saw Jenny Frazier hit the dance floor and put on a show for her friends.
Some of the women said it was great to have a place to go during the week, where they could see their friends and do fun activities many wouldn't have tried outside of the shed.
Shed president Lynette Rattenbury said it was mainly a place for socialising.
"Some people come here to meet on a Wednesday, but they don't knit a stitch because they're too busy talking," she said.
"It's just a social get together really. We do projects, like little coats for the penguins and things like that, but ... it's a real social place."
The shed has been running since July 2017 and has seen many women come and go over the years.
"We've had good support throughout the years," Ms Rattenbury said.
"Some women have come only a few times others come regularly.
"Often people come and initially don't want to talk, but eventually they get involved and join in with everything we are doing."
For Ms Rowley the Women's Shed was a place of solace.
"My husband died with cancer. He had it for five months, and my kids would come and spend a week with us while he was sick and having treatment," she said.
"When he died, they all left and I was just stuck here by myself. They live in Canberra and Wollongong.
"So what do I do now? I stayed in bed and cried all the time. I looked at the cards he'd given me over the last 37 years, I looked at all the condolence cards, I looked through our photos, I just cried all the time and stayed in bed."
It wasn't until a friend informed Ms Rowley about the shed that she decided to visit, just two weeks after it began.
"I talked to the president at the time ... and she said, 'what's your story? What have you been doing?'," Ms Rowley said.
"And I told her, and I burst out crying, and she was crying, and she said come to the shed and that it'd be really good for me.
"It's been fantastic. I've been the vice president and I was the president for two years, I've been the treasurer, the Facebook facilitator. It's just wonderful."
Similarly, Annette Colyer joined the shed as a newcomer to Wagga, following the passing of her husband.
"I needed to make friends ... and I'm not an outgoing person .... and look at all of the friends I've made," she said.
"I'm not artistic at all, but I've done all types of things ... I've learned how to sew things. Whereas I was never interested in sewing.
"We look after each other. If I never had that support, I would be very deep into depression. Because I would just stay home."
Ms Rowley said through the shed she has made friends, she never thought she would've had otherwise.
"Coming here, I have got great friends, fantastic friends. It's just wonderful," she said.
"It's been a great experience. It's been wonderful for me ... because my kids say 'why don't you move to Canberra, Mum?' and I'm like 'well while you work what am I going to do? Sit at home all day and twiddle my thumbs?'.
"My home is here and all my friends in the shed are here. No way would I move now."
With an age gap of 70 years between the oldest and youngest member at the seventh year celebrations, Ms Rattenbury said every and any woman in Wagga was welcome to visit the shed.
"[My daughter] encouraged me to come and I really didn't want to because I'm not a very social person, but it's been great. I've met some great people," she said.
"If you're feeling shy, don't be shy just come in and we'll make you feel welcome.
"If you've got any problems, most women around town have got the same type of problem - they're lonely, they want someone to talk to - and we can overcome that by making friends even if it's only for a day a week."
The shed is open Tuesday to Thursdays each week, with women of all ages and backgrounds in the community welcome.
Some larger events are held throughout the year, including social outings to nearby towns and the cinemas, and the shed's annual market.
