Wagga's best netballers have been training for months to reach this weekend

Months of training and preparations will come to a head this weekend for Wagga's top young netballers.
Wagga Netball Association's under 12, 13, and 14 teams have done everything they can in preparations for the Junior State Titles and will head to Sydney in the coming days.
The three-day tournament features hundreds of young players from across the state all vying for a title.
Great success at last year's titles has earned the under 13 and 14 sides positions in the division one competition, while the under 12s will compete in division two in their first representative experience.
For the youngest cohort, this year's Titles will be their first experience at the competition.
Captains Vienna Knight and Harper Hann are feeling ready to take the court.
The pair said the team has come a long way since they were selected first in the squad and then in the final team.
"We have a good team, everyone's really good at where they play, we all have really good strengths and we work really well together as a team which is definitely going to help us," Knight said.
"We've learnt a lot, it's very exciting."
"We've learnt so much and we've upgraded as players and gotten better than we were at the start of the year," Hann added.
As prepared as they can be, though confident in their skills, the girls admitted that going into the unknown is daunting.
During their preparations they have done plenty of one-day carnivals, but this will be the first time their efforts are required across three days.
"I feel like we're going to be really tired because there are seven games each day," Knight said,
"It's really nerve wracking but it's exciting to go there and see what it's like," Hann said.
"It's going to be really tiring but I think it's going to be so much fun that we'll have the energy for it.
"We just love netball so it's going to be fun, all of our nerves are going to help us."
Ready to take on the metro teams the pair said they believe they will go well over the weekend and get some good wins under their belts.
They've made it through their first year in the representative program and now they're old hats.
With less unknowns ahead of them, the under 13s are ready to take the court this Saturday.
Captained by Monica Stephen and Chloe Hartas, the side has been doing everything they can to be prepared for whatever is thrown at them.
"We have been doing a lot of training and skills work, we have practised against taller defenders and different types of competitors so I think we should be okay," Stephen said.
"We always give it 100 per cent."
Hartas said they're a better team than they were last year with each girl working hard to improve herself.
More confident not just in themselves but each other, they said the team has good harmony and knows how to adjust to each other now.
"I reckon we'll get a few wins because we're better, not like every game, but we're going well," Hartas said.
"We've learnt how to play with each other with more confidence because we know how each other move now."
Less hesitant in how they play as individuals, Stephen and Hartas said they're proud of how the team has improved.
Expecting a bit of rain this weekend they will be playing smarter not harder if it is wet, focusing on short sharp passes and maintaining control of the slippery ball.
After being crowned 2023 under 13 title winners Wagga's under 14s side has been promoted to the top division this year.
Captains Abbey Hunt and Eloise Quintal are anticipating a tough weekend against the best metro athletes.
"It's going to be a lot more rough and stronger competition this year because it's all Sydney teams, it's going to be faster and stronger," Quintal said.
In their third year together as a team the under 14s have come a long way since they were first selected back in under 12s.
Aiming for middle of the table this year, they've worked hard to boost their strength, skills, and stamina.
Hunt said they've risen well to the challenge.
"I think we're physically and mentally prepared for division one," Hunt said.
"This is our third year, our bond has gotten stronger and stronger, with [our coach] Rachel [King] leaving us to go to up Queensland we've had Tanya Bertoldi now for two years and Elisa Cook has joined us this year and we feel strong than ever."
Rain has been forecast for the weekend and while the girls don't mind playing in the wet, they're hopeful it will blow over.
During their 2022 campaign as under 12s extreme rain caused two of the three days to be cancelled.
They're like to get the full experience out of their last Junior State Titles.
"We can play in wet, snow, hail, sun, we are prepared," Hunt said.
"It's exciting but let's hope it doesn't get called off like when we were 12s," Quintal said.
"We only got to play one so we're hoping to get all three days in for our last junior state titles."
