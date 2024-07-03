Who needs 15 dozen eggs at once?

Birds flu's creep towards the Riverina has opened the door to a familiar scene of panic buying and cancelled events, Finn Coleman reports.
One Wagga seller has taken a practical approach to keeping stocked, but was bewildered into placing limits on egg sales when "people were coming in and taking 15 dozen off the shelf".
The Olympic Highway closure stretched into the night after two trucks collided at The Rock. Jeremy Eager and Tom Dennis were on the scene yesterday afternoon as emergency helicopters arrived, and eventually airlifted both drivers to more help.
Two big moments were revealed by Matt Malone, with a Wagga product off to Paris for his first Olympics and two busloads taking off this morning to support the region's newest NRL debutante when he runs out for Parramatta tonight.
Speaking of NRL(W), Tahlia Sinclair has everything you need to know ahead of the Raiders and Knights getting to town for their trial game this weekend right here.
A Riverina nurse who raised concerns Amber Haigh was being used as a surrogate mum just months before she disappeared returns to the stand today. Andrew Mangelsdorf covers off what the murder trial has heard so far this week here.
Daisy Huntly, deputy editor
