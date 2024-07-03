Nurse raised concerns teen being used by couple as surrogate mum

A Riverina nurse who raised concerns Amber Haigh was being used as a surrogate mum just months before she disappeared has taken the witness stand in the trial of her alleged murderers.
Ms Haigh vanished without a trace after Kingsvale couple Robert Samuel Geeves and Anne Margaret Geeves dropped her at Campbelltown train station on June 5, 2002, with the intention she would visit her father in hospital, Mr Geeves told police in mid-June that year.
She has never been seen since and the couple now stand trial for her murder.
On Wednesday, early childhood nurse Susan Powell gave evidence in the Wagga Supreme Court about the final months of Ms Haigh's life.
Ms Powell supported the young mother in the months leading up to her disappearance, from about the time she gave birth to her son - fathered by Mr Geeves - in late January 2002.
She told the court Ms Haigh was a "very needy individual" with an "intellectual disability" and that she had concerns about her domestic situation.
"I don't think she understood she was perhaps being taken advantage of ... [that] they were using her to have a baby," Ms Powell said.
Crown prosecutor Paul Kerr asked her specifically about surrogacy, to which Ms Powell said she "would have [had] concerns about that".
The nurse also revealed both Ms Haigh and her son were removed from the Geeves home by police after concerns were raised about her welfare in the lead-up to her disappearance.
A neighbour of Ms Haigh had been phoned by the teen who said "they would not let her come to town", notes by Ms Powell from her time working at the Young Community Health Centre in 2002 said.
The court heard local police were called in, attending the Geeves place and removing Ms Haigh and her son from their home, placing them instead at her great aunt Stella Nealon's Kingsvale home, Carinya Downs, in early February 2002.
However, Ms Haigh was also removed from that home due to "domestic violence" soon after, the court was told.
Recalling her arrival at Carinya Downs the day Ms Haigh was removed, Ms Powell said there was a "domestic dispute" going on in the house with a "lot of yelling ... screaming in the kitchen".
Entering the house, Ms Powell found Ms Haigh holding her baby and "looking terrified".
She whisked the mother and son into Young, returning to a flat in Clarke Street where Ms Haigh had previously been living.
However, the court heard Ms Haigh was back living with the Geeves by April 2002.
Ms Powell will resume her testimony on Thursday.
Brenda McLeod, crown witness and former Young Community Transport driver also testified on Wednesday, recalling how Ms Haigh was all "in a fluster" when she picked her up for a trip to Canberra on March 4, 2002.
Ms McLeod recalled helping Ms Haigh "change the baby" at her Clarke Street flat in Young before they set off on the 375-kilometre journey to the Queen Elizabeth II Family Centre in Canberra.
During the drive, Ms McLeod recalled the mother was looking forward to another trip.
"Amber was excited because she wanted to go to Sydney to take the baby down to see... [her] father," Ms McLeod told the court.
While at the QEII centre Ms Haigh learned tips about looking after her newborn son, the court was told.
The court heard Ms Haigh forgot to bring her own shoes for the days-long stay at the QEII Family Centre, but that Mr and Mrs Geeves brought them up during a visit while she was there.
On the return trip on March 8, Ms McLeod recalled the teen was in good spirits.
"I just asked her how she went and she was quite happy with what she learned and all excited that now she thought she would be capable of taking her son to Sydney on the train," Ms McLeod told the court.
This was contested in cross-examination by defence barrister Michael King who notec that according to a police statement she made in November 2003, the topic of a visit to Sydney never arose.
Ms McLeod pointed to comments in her police statement when she heard Ms Haigh had gone missing while on her way to Sydney.
At the time she told her husband it was "strange".
"I said to my husband there was no way she would have gone down without [her] baby," Ms McLeod told the court.
The trial continues.
