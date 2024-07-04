Four years after trial began, vital Riverina bus service gets permanent status

The future of bus services between Tumut and Wagga has been locked in, providing more access to vital support and opportunities.
Following a four-year trial - with the service operated by Goodes Coaches - the NSW government confirmed the Tumut-Wagga route as an ongoing service under a three-year contract.
"It's obviously pleasing for us as a business to have another contract for a further three years," Goodes Coaches bus proprietor Anthony Goode said.
"It's great for the community because it's really shown itself to being quite a valuable asset to the town.
"To be able to get to walk or to do those things like doctor's appointments, a little bit of shopping, visiting friends, and doing those jobs during the midweek ... I think its great."
Originally just a Wednesday service, the route recently grew with the addition of a Saturday service, which Mr Goode said was the only form of transport out of the town on a Saturday, as far as a public service goes.
With stops in Adelong and Tarcutta, and connection with NSW TrainLink services at Wagga Station, the service provides easier and more access to essential healthcare, education, employment and social opportunities.
On Wednesday and Saturday mornings the bus leaves Tumut at 8am, stopping at Adelong, Tarcutta, Wagga Train Station, Wagga Base Hospital, before reaching Wagga Marketplace at 9.55am. In the afternoons, the service reverses the route, leaving the Marketplace at 2.25pm.
The trial was initially for 12 months, but due to COVID restrictions it was extended.
Mr Goode said the trial never quite got off the ground at the time and wasn't a real indication of if it was successful or not.
"In times where it was advised not to travel outside LGA, the numbers were still reasonable, as people needed that to access doctors and those sorts of things, and once it started to free up again, the numbers were very solid," he said.
"I believe out of all the trials in the state, I think our numbers were the were the most solid, for the period of the trial.
"Quite a few times transport sort of mentioned that, that we were doing quite well and the community really did get behind it."
Wagga MP Dr Joe McGirr said the success of the trial showed the service was greatly valued as an important link between the Snowy Valleys and Wagga.
"[It allows] passengers to easily access services, shops, transport links and other facilities," he said.
"The confirmation that the service is locked in for the next three years is great economic and social news for communities along the route, and provides certainty to passengers who can continue to travel to and from Wagga safely, reliably and affordably."
Discounted fares are available to some passengers, including for children and concession card holders eligible for $2.50 Regional Excursion Daily (RED) tickets.
"It works out quite economical for [the majority of our passengers]," said Mr Goode.
"A lot of those passengers are people that are getting to that age where they're a little bit reluctant to drive.
"This gives them that added mobility, that they can still travel and do things and make these appointments and not have to worry about driving."
Regional Transport and Roads Minister Jenny Aitchison said the Tumut-Wagga service provided isolated country communities the opportunity to better connect with regional centres for vital services
"They're also providing people with better connections with other modes of transport to travel to Sydney and other major cities," she said.
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team.