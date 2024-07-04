The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Four years after trial began, vital Riverina bus service gets permanent status

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated July 4 2024 - 2:26pm, first published 2:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Tumut-Wagga bus service has become a valuable asset for the community. Picture supplied
The Tumut-Wagga bus service has become a valuable asset for the community. Picture supplied

The future of bus services between Tumut and Wagga has been locked in, providing more access to vital support and opportunities.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

I understand the importance of community news in highlighting stories that members of local communities care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make towns unique. Email me at finn.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0437 550 909

Latest in your inbox

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team.