Wagga flyer books ticket to Paris Olympics amid return to rugby sevens

WAGGA speedster Corey Toole is off to the Paris Olympics.
Toole will make a brief return to rugby sevens after being named in the 12-man Australian squad on Wednesday.
The former Wagga Waratahs flyer first made waves in rugby sevens before being picked up by the ACT Brumbies, where he's become one of their stars in the traditional format of the game.
Toole represented Australia at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in 2022 and will now represent his country at his first Olympic Games.
Batlow's Shani Smale (nee Williams) is set to become a three-time Olympian after she was named in the women's squad.
Toole, 24, cannot wait to experience an Olympic Games.
"I probably never really thought I would make it to the Olympics," Toole told The Canberra Times.
"When you're younger, you think you go to the Olympics to run the 100 metres or something, but ever since rugby came into the Olympics, I said 'what if?'
"Over the last few years when I played, it was a possibility when I was with sevens, but after going to XVs, I was never too sure if I would get the opportunity but luckily enough, I've been able to get into the team.
"Most of the team that is here now is the same as when I was there. It gives me a lot of confidence with the boys in there. I trust them and they've given me heaps of help since I've come back into the team, which has been unreal for me.
"I remember watching Rio and all those Olympics when I was younger, staying up late and watching all different sports, staying up as late as I could, especially during the school holidays. I just loved it."
Toole and the NRL-bound Mark Nawaqantiwase both return to the Australian men's sevens squad after spending the season in Super Rugby.
Toole starred for Australia during the title-winning world series campaign of 2021-22, while Nawaqantiwase also represented his country at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
Australian coach John Manenti was pleased to welcome Toole back to sevens.
"We're delighted to announce the 2024 Paris Olympic squad - a squad that we're confident will represent Australia with pride and performance," Manenti said.
"The group has over 330 world series tournaments of experience, five previous Olympians and seven debutants.
"We welcome Corey Toole and Mark Nawaqanitawase back to the squad, both of whom have had seamless transitions and add an X-factor to our well-established combinations.
"We had a really good two weeks in Fiji and Darwin recently and that along with our solid season has the team really well prepared for Paris."
Toole will leave for France on Friday, where he will take part in a 12-day training camp before heading into the Olympic village.
Once the sevens campaign is done, he will turn his focus to potentially joining the Wallabies camp and making his test debut.
The men's sevens gold medal game is scheduled for July 28 (AEST) in Paris, with the Wallabies taking on South Africa in Brisbane on August 10.
