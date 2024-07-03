Rampage after teen allegedly stole police truck

A video has emerged after a teen allegedly stole a fully-marked police truck at Gundagai on June 29.
The video shows multiple police officers attempting to stop the caged truck before it was driven across a garden bed and up a road with sirens blaring.
Police charged the 17-year-old who they alleged stole the police truck and used it to ram other police vehicles during a pursuit.
Police attached to Riverina Police District were alerted at about 9.10am on June 29 to the allegedly stolen truck being driven on Muttama Road at Coolac,18 kilometres north of Gundagai.
A pursuit was initiated; however, it was terminated a short time later due to safety concerns.
The vehicle was followed through a number of rural and main roads surrounding Gundagai and within the township before it stopped in a park.
The teen was arrested at about 10.55am and subjected to a roadside breath test which allegedly returned a positive result.
He was subsequently taken to Wagga Police Station where he returned an alleged blood alcohol reading of 0.09.
The teen has been charged with nine offences including breaking and entering a house, stealing a motor vehicle, taking and driving a vehicle without consent, driving dangerously during a police pursuit, three counts of using an offensive weapon to prevent lawful detention, driving while under the influence and a learner driver without the company of a fully licenced driver.
He was refused bail to appear via AVL in a children's court on Sunday, June 30.
A Highway Patrol sedan and two Riverina Police District vehicles were damaged when allegedly rammed by the stolen truck.
