The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'It's very exciting': Crows junior returns home to take on coaching role

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
July 3 2024 - 6:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucas Meline will return home to Leeton-Whitton next season as he takes the reins as Crows senior coach. Picture by The Irrigator
Lucas Meline will return home to Leeton-Whitton next season as he takes the reins as Crows senior coach. Picture by The Irrigator

Leeton-Whitton will welcome home Lucas Meline next season as he takes over the reins as Crows senior coach.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Latest in your inbox

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team.