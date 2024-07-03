The Daily Advertiser
sport
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Farrer League

Hawks' positive culture shift impacting club and players for the better

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated July 3 2024 - 6:30pm, first published 6:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
East Wagga-Kooringal midcourter Holly Nelson. Picture by Tom Dennis
East Wagga-Kooringal midcourter Holly Nelson. Picture by Tom Dennis

One person can't change a club's culture, but efforts from a group can, and at East Wagga-Kooringal, players are feeling better than they have in years.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

More from sports

Latest in your inbox

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team.