Hawks' positive culture shift impacting club and players for the better

One person can't change a club's culture, but efforts from a group can, and at East Wagga-Kooringal, players are feeling better than they have in years.
A grade midcourter Holly Nelson said the feeling at the club this season is the best she's ever experienced.
With increased connection between the football and netball programs and an emphasis on a one club mentality, she says everyone is benefiting.
A mainstay in the club's A grade side over the past three years she hopes to see the positivity continue throughout the remainder of the season.
"This year has been so good, all of us girls are enjoying our netball and that makes the culture around our club a lot better and makes everyone want to enjoy their netball," Nelson said.
"Everyone is getting around each other and that's something that we really focused on this year.
"A couple weeks ago, we had a training session where we really focused on what we wanted to get out of the rest of the season and getting around each other and keeping up that good culture was a massive thing for us."
Starting at university this year, Nelson said netball has become more important than ever.
She said she knows when she arrives at the club everyone is happy to be there.
A welcomed escape from the grind of assessments.
"I'm at university, studying early childhood and primary education, it's been full on but netball has literally been my outlet," she said.
"On a Tuesday and Thursday I know I have training and I can just go there and release some energy and it's been so nice."
Preparing to play Temora at Gumly Oval this weekend, Nelson is hoping there'll be more good vibes at the court.
Last time they met the Hawks emerged victorious by 17 goals, though Nelson noted the Kangaroos were not at full strength.
Confident the team has it in them to win again, she's looking forward to a tough battle on court.
"We love playing at home, a few of the boys have actually been coming over and cheering us on, and it's nice to have that little bit of extra support," she said.
"The last couple of years we haven't had that but this year the new first grade coach [Jake Barrett] has been encouraging the boys to come over and get around us girls, and it's nice to know that the club has our backs.
"We just have to stick to our game plan, we know it's going to be a tough game and they're a quality side.
"Last time we played them we actually worked on a few things at training prior to playing them and we implemented them in the game and that really made a difference, so we're hoping this weekend to do the same and play our game.
"I reckon we can win."
North Wagga v Charles Sturt University at McPherson Oval
Northern Jets v Coleambally at Ardlethan Sportsground
East Wagga-Kooringal v Temora at Gumly Oval
The Rock-Yerong Creek v Marrar at The Rock Recreation Ground
