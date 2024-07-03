The Daily Advertiser
sport
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Farrer League

Cornell already eyeing off next challenge as Temora build momentum

MM
By Matt Malone
July 4 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Temora recruit Jock Cornell lines-up for his match-winning shot on goal against Marrar at Nixon Park last Saturday. Picture by Matt Malone
Temora recruit Jock Cornell lines-up for his match-winning shot on goal against Marrar at Nixon Park last Saturday. Picture by Matt Malone

STAR Temora recruit Jock Cornell is confident the best of the Kangaroos is still to come.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

More from sports

Latest in your inbox

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team.