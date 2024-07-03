The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Riverina bird shows cancelled, eggs flying off shelves amid avian flu

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
July 3 2024 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Culcairn poultry enthusiast and Wagga Poultry Club member Brayden Sadler is taking the precautions to protect his flock. Picture supplied
Culcairn poultry enthusiast and Wagga Poultry Club member Brayden Sadler is taking the precautions to protect his flock. Picture supplied

Birds flu's creep towards the Riverina has opened the door to a familiar scene of panic buying and cancelled events.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

I understand the importance of community news in highlighting stories that members of local communities care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make towns unique. Email me at finn.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0437 550 909

Latest in your inbox

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team.