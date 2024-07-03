Riverina bird shows cancelled, eggs flying off shelves amid avian flu

Birds flu's creep towards the Riverina has opened the door to a familiar scene of panic buying and cancelled events.
The Riverina is "smack bang in the middle" of current avian influenza (bird flu) cases and chicken owners are taking precautions to protect their flocks, while retailers deal with a nationwide supply shortage.
"It's been worrying ... the chances of it coming up here are probably going to end up pretty good, but we've just got to take our own little precautions and hope that it doesn't happen," Culcairn poultry enthusiast Brayden Sadler said.
"I'd hate to see it happen around here, because there's a lot of breeders and showers around here and if it ever got in any of them, it could just be absolutely devastating.
"They got years of bloodlines there that they've worked on for generations and if they lost something like that, they could never get it back."
Wagga Fruit Supply owner, Robert Papasidero, said people were panic buying the way they did with toilet paper during the pandemic.
"We had to put a limit because people were coming in and taking 15 dozen off the shelf and that's pretty much for stocking up for home, instead of sharing with everybody," he said.
"Panic buying causes the problem. Instead of being fair or trying to do something else ... not use egg, have breakfast with cereals [rather than] having bacon and egg rolls, it just spreads everything out.
"If we all limit what we use, we would probably get through it, but we all seem to panic buy."
Following a confirmed case of the virus in the ACT on June 27, various poultry events around the Riverina have been postponed, including the Wagga Poultry Club's annual show and Tumut's Ray Smith Testimonial Show - which was scheduled for Saturday, July 6.
"We were just more worried that something was going to happen, rather than seeing it happen," said Mr Sadler, who is a member of the Wagga Poultry Club.
"We didn't want something to come up at our show. It's a hard one, there's a lot of clubs still going a ... but we thought for the safety of it, we'd rather have ours cancelled, and just see how it goes in the long run.
"If we can have one later in the year we will, but if not we're better for it."
Tumut District Poultry Club Inc said the "decision has been made for the benefit of all poultry enthusiasts due to the proximity of the confirmation of Avian Influenza in the ACT".
Mr Sadler compared holding a poultry event under the current circumstances to that of when COVID restrictions were in place.
"The amount of protocols and stuff that we'd have to go through. It was just going to be too hard to run safely," he said.
Mr Sadler, who has 30 to 40 birds, said depending on the situation for each owner - such as the number of birds, property size, shed design - they would need to take different precautions.
"A lot of us aren't letting any new birds on the properties or anything like that," he said.
"Trying to keep them sheltered ... or at least have bird netting so no wild birds can get in with them or into their feed.
"Trying to stop other birds getting in and getting with them, I suppose that's the biggest [precaution]. You just have to know where birds are coming from or going."
Although Mr Sadler hasn't had to spend a lot of money to make the necessary changes to protect his birds, there are others who have.
"I know a lot of people who have spent a fair amount of money to make sure nothing can get in and it's one of those things that you could get away with not doing, but if it ends up happening, you're better off for it," he said.
This outbreak of bird flu has led to a nationwide shortage in eggs, with buying limits on cartons of eggs being put in place at numerous supermarkets, including Woolworths and Coles.
On Tuesday, July 2 McDonald's announced it was taking precautions to manage the nation's egg supply, by shortening its breakfast menu period from midday to 10.30am.
Mr Papasidero said although there were supply issues, he wasn't panicking and instead preempted the shortage.
"If you see the cyclone hitting a banana area, you buy an extra pallet of bananas ... it just gives you an extra week of grace. Same with the eggs," he said.
"We haven't had any supply issues this week and I think we should be right until next week. After that, every week, the extra we bought will start running out because people can't get them other places.
"We've got people ringing us now, a couple of restaurants ringing up ... asking if we can give them eggs and we just have to say no, because we're sticking with ... our own clientele."
Wagga Fruit Supply has seen smaller deliveries in recent weeks, but Mr Papasidero said eggs would be imported if domestic supplies were too bad.
"That's what they normally do when there's [a shortage] ... whoever's got eggs, it pays them to send it over to us," he said.
"It's just one of those things you have got to do if there's nothing around you. There's no water in the dam, what do, turn the tap on? You've got nothing. You've got to buy it.
"Once we run out, we run out just like everyone else. We can't get any more. Farmers are doing the best they can and everything's gonna take time.
"We've just got to accept it. You've got alternatives. You just get into something else. Change your eating habits. It's not that bad. I mean, there's plenty more good food out there."
A response to outbreaks of high pathogenicity avian influenza (HPAI) is currently underway at 11 locations in the country - eight Victorian poultry farms, two in NSW and one in the ACT - and all infected premises have been culled.
The DPI has issued two emergency orders, while governments and the poultry and egg industries work together to manage these outbreaks.
These confirmed strains are genetically related to viruses previously detected in Australian wild birds, however are not the H5 strain currently causing concern globally and there are no connections with the detection of H5N1 avian influenza in a person, who recently returned from travel overseas.
