Drivers freed, two choppers on scene as Olympic Highway closed for hours

Two truck drivers are expected to be airlifted after a serious crash on the Olympic Highway.
The serious crash, believed to involve a garbage truck and a truck and dog combination, drew a massive emergency response to the highway just north of The Rock following its report around 1.15pm on Wednesday.
One of the drivers had been freed from the wreckage by 3.15pm, a NSW Ambulance spokesperson confirmed, while firefighters said the second patient had been extricated not long after.
Two rescue helicopters had been tasked to the crash site, arriving within 15 minutes of each other to be on the ground by 2.55pm, and are on standby to transport the patients.
The highway could be closed for several hours, NSW Police said.
"Emergency services were called to the intersection of Olympic Highway and Railway Street, The Rock, following reports two heavy vehicles had collided," a spokesperson said.
"Officers attached to Riverina Police District attended and found two trucks has collided and both drivers were trapped."
Fire and Rescue NSW zone commander Stewart Alexander said firefighters would remain at the scene for some time as they cleared debris and tackled spills of oil and diesel, while mitigating any environmental impacts.
"We've got Fire and Rescue on scene and we'll assist the other agencies with whatever is required to be done," he said.
They were working with police, paramedics and the State Emergency Service at the scene. More than 20 emergency vehicles could be seen stationed around the area.
The highway is closed near Urana Street, the Transport Management Centre advises, as emergency services remain on site.
Live Traffic NSW advises the closure is in place near Urana Street, with northbound light vehicles being diverted around The Rock along Old Trunk Road.
"All motorists travelling northbound towards Culcairn will be diverted onto Balfour Street, Culcairn Holbrook Road until you reach Holbrook, where you can then use Albury Street to join the Hume Motorway," it said.
Southbound travellers are redirected from along Old Trunk Toad, The Rock-Collingullie Road, Ford Street and Urana Street.
Heavy vehicles are being parked.
More to come
