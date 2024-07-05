The Daily Advertiser
sport
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Farrer League

Shared love sees number of father-son combinations rise among umpire ranks

MM
By Matt Malone
July 5 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Some of the father and son combinations among the Riverina Umpires Association at training on Wednesday were Chris Hocker with 13-year-old Caleb Hocker, Troy Mavroudis with 13-year-old Blake, Symon Tardrew with 13-year-old Damian Davidson-Vilczko and Brett Koschel with 17-year-old Aiden at Robertson Oval. Picture by Les Smith
Some of the father and son combinations among the Riverina Umpires Association at training on Wednesday were Chris Hocker with 13-year-old Caleb Hocker, Troy Mavroudis with 13-year-old Blake, Symon Tardrew with 13-year-old Damian Davidson-Vilczko and Brett Koschel with 17-year-old Aiden at Robertson Oval. Picture by Les Smith

UMPIRING the footy across the Riverina is quickly turning into a family affair.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

More from sports

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team.