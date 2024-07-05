Trailblazing director leaves stellar legacy Advertising Feature

From being the first female trainee at local accounting firm Bush & Campbell to 18 years as a director, Amanda Powell has been a trailblazer in the finance industry.

After a 43-year career, Chartered Accountant Amanda Powell has called it a day on her time in the accounting profession.

Having grown up in Wagga Wagga, Amanda began as a cadet with Bush & Campbell in 1981. It was a time marked by plenty of chequebooks, bank statements and manual accounting processes. These were the days before computer accounting packages like Xero, MYOB and Phoenix; before Capital Gains Tax, Fringe Benefits Tax and the GST had been introduced.

Like other accountants in town at the time, Amanda started out by working all week and studying part-time, attending lectures and tutorials at night.

"When I first started, I wasn't aware of too many other female accounting trainees in Wagga. There were a couple of women accountants, like Jean Haste," she said.



"A girl being a trainee accountant wasn't the done thing back then, but when the roof didn't fall in, I suppose the industry knew it could work and they became more relaxed about putting 'girls' on.



"I believe it was with the support of Bush & Campbell that we were able to change the profession for the better."

Amanda took to the industry with ease, fast-tracking her degree picking up extra subjects to become a Chartered Accountant before age 24.



She became a director in 2006 and is proud of what the firm has been able to achieve in the years since, including bringing in new clients from across the country and the many professional contributions staff have made locally to sporting groups, clubs and charities.

Amanda hopes she is remembered as someone who helped break the glass ceiling in accounting but more importantly, always put her clients first.

"Now that I'm retiring, I think back on some of the things I've done to help people and I'm proud of them. I hope that my clients remember me as someone who was on their side and that I tried my darndest to help them."

Changing of the guard

Bush & Campbell wishes Amanda Powell well after her many years of dedicated service and welcomes on board two new directors in Chartered Accountants Daniel Smith and Alexander McCormack.

Alex has been with the firm since starting as a cadet in 2013. Daniel commenced as a cadet in 2015 at Bush & Campbell and returned in 2020 after three years in Melbourne.

