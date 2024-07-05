A century of early education excellence Advertising Feature

The team from Milestones Early Learning Wagga Wagga with their work-iversary certificates. Back (from left): Rebecca Bell, Tiffany Moore and Jodie Shepheard; Front: Mary-Jane Abela, Carolyn Mundy-Broom, Jorden Kuschert, Hollie Lavers and Jessica Barton. Picture supplied.

Milestones Wagga Wagga is celebrating 100 years of combined experience in early childhood education.



To mark the occasion, they are inviting the community to come and meet the amazing staff for a special morning tea in the hopes of attracting more educators to their team.

Area manager Rebecca Bell couldn't be prouder as the educators tick over more than a century of combined experience in childcare at the Wagga centre.

"We love having a long-term and close-knit team," Bec said.



"We are so proud of educators including Miss Annie who has been working here for 17 years and Miss Hollie who has 11 years experience - they have literally been part of hundreds of our local families lives."

Bec celebrated her own '20 Year Affinity work-iversary which gave her the opportunity for a poignant moment of reflection.



"I really love our local community and I love the quality of early education and care we are supported to provide. I couldn't imagine working anywhere else."

Bec has been supported by Affinity with training and professional development. She has progressed from educator to Assistant Centre Manager, then to Centre Manager. She is now an Area Manager supporting nine centres in the region including Milestones Early Learning Ashmont, Forest Hill and Lake Albert.

According to Bec, the biggest challenge at the moment is finding and hiring new educators and teachers to the region.

"We have never had better job opportunities available than we do right now," Bec said.



"Affinity Education Group is all about realising potential in children and the team - they offer fantastic career opportunities and plenty of support for trainees, educators and teachers."

With more than 200 families on the waitlist at Milestones Early Learning Centres in the region, Bec is advertising open roles and is welcoming applications from directors, qualified educators, teachers, cooks and sector specialists.

"We promise to help you realise your potential - and together we'll do the same for our children," she said.

To view available positions visit careers.affinityeducation.com.au/jobs/search and search for Wagga Wagga.