League's biggest and best names to arrive in Wagga for Raiders, Knights trial

Some of the biggest names in women's football will arrive in Wagga this weekend.
Dally M Medal winners, Jillaroos, premiership players, World Cup winners, and State of Origin stars are among the players travelling to Equex Centre for the city's first taste of NRLW.
Canberra Raiders will welcome Newcastle Knights for a trial game on Saturday, with both clubs bringing their top squads.
Their only chance to have a run against another elite team before the season begins next month, neither club is approaching the game casually.
Raiders coach Darrin Borthwick said his side is raring to take the field in Wagga.
"We're going there to give our best players a good run so a lot of our good talent will be on show and we'll have a fairly strong team," Borthwick said.
"I know the Knights have named a fairly strong team as well so they're coming down here as well to get something out of it and we're the same."
Taking on the two-time reigning premiers won't be an easy task for the Raiders who finished fifth last season.
Borthwick said he is looking forward to challenging the team.
Knowing they will come against the Knights in the season proper during round two, the insight to the squad won't go astray.
"They've won the last two premierships and that's a good challenge for us, that's what we want
"We're going to have to come up against them at some stage in the comp so to be able to do that in a trial certainly gives us a look at where we're at."
The Raiders have never played a pre-season game before.
Borthwick said playing the game makes 'football sense' while hosting it in Wagga makes 'club sense'.
Inviting Newcastle, as a fellow regional club, was a no brainer.
"Getting out to the areas that are connected with us that are in our footprint is really important to us," Borthwick said.
"From a football perspective it's about looking at combinations and, playing rugby league especially at this level is all about timing and consistency, working together as a team, so to be able to do that this time will put us in good stead for round one for sure.
"Obviously important that we get out there and support local community but from a footy perspective it's going to give us a good lead into round one."
With several players hailing from the Riverina region, Borthwick said there is an air of excitement amongst the playing group.
Elise Smith (Junee) and Ua Ravu (Harden) have been hyping the group up ahead of the trip.
"Elise Smith and Ua Ravu were going to the girls saying they know how important it is to take footy into those areas and I know they can't wait to get out there," Borthwick said.
"I was listening to a few of them on Monday talking to some of the girls that haven't been out there, about what it's like, the local girls are very much looking forward to it."
Borthwick said whether spectators are fans of the Raiders or not, they're in for a treat at this weekend's game.
"Get along to the game, watch some good footy and meet some exceptional talent after the game as well," he said.
Raiders welcome Knights to Equex Centre this Saturday for a 2pm kick-off.
1. Tamika Upton, 2. Sheridan Gallagher, 3. Shanice Parker, 4. Abigail Roache, 5. Isabella Waterman, 6. Georgia Roche, 7. Jesse Southwell, 8. Tayla Predebon, 9. Olivia Higgins, 10. Caitlan Johnston-Green, 11. Grace Kukutai, 12. Yasmin Clydsdale, 13. Hannah Southwell (c). Interchange: 14. Nita Maynard, 15. Kayla Romaniuk, 16. Laishon Albert-Jones, 17. Lilly-Ann White, 18. Evie Jones, 19. Evan McEwen, 20. Jayde Herdegen, 21. Jacinta Carter, 22. Jess Gentle, 23. Fane Finau
