'We're very proud of him': Guymer presented jersey by family ahead of debut

A BIG contingent of supporters from Temora will make a beeline for Sydney on Thursday night to support Charlie Guymer in his NRL debut.
Guymer will realise his childhood dream when he makes his NRL debut for Parramatta against South Sydney in Thursday night football at CommBank Stadium.
Guymer's parents, Dean and Rachael, presented him with his Parramatta jumper in a special moment with the Eels squad on Wednesday, where his siblings, Lily, 17, Lenny, 14, and Joey, 11, were also in attendance.
Guymer's support crew will expand much bigger on Thursday night with 80 family and friends from Temora already confirmed starters at the footy.
"I think there's at least 80 people from Temora coming up," Dean said from Sydney on Wednesday.
"I didn't think there would be that many being a Thursday night but they've made the effort, which is great.
"It's pretty comforting to know that that many people care. They've been following his journey along the way."
Guymer, a Temora junior, has attended boarding school at Campbelltown's St Gregory's High School, where he has been a rising star in the Parramatta Eels system.
He captained the SG Ball team to last year's title and represented NSW's under 19 team in State of Origin.
Guymer, 19, has played every game of NSW Cup this year to mount a case for his NRL debut.
His parents could not be prouder.
"We're super proud," Dean said.
"He's worked extremely hard, as they all do, and we're very proud of him.
"He's done well. He's only 19 so he's only a kid yet so he's done well to get where he has.
"Especially playing in the middle, working in the forwards there which is a bit unusual (for a 19-year-old at NRL level).
"I think he'll be up to it. It will be a long day for him (on Thursday), waiting until 8 o'clock kick off. He would probably prefer to get in and get it over with or get into it but anyway."
Dean said the jersey presentation was a moment the entire family will cherish forever.
"We came up today for the captain's run and we just had to do a bit of a jersey presentation. It's been a really good day, to be honest," he said.
"We were going to do it (Thursday) before the game but we just thought it probably gives him time to settle a bit before, we don't want to get him more nervous or anything before he has to.
"It was good, Parra did a really good job, put on a good show for us, it was good. We got to present it to him and just a few words to him and that sort of thing.
"It was good. It's only a once in a lifetime opportunity so we thought we may as well do it if we can. (The kids) came to the presentation and kicked a few balls around with the boys, it was great. They've had a really good day."
Guymer will become the 13th footballer from Temora to play rugby league at the elite level.
He will do so under the guidance of another Temora product in Trent Barrett, who is the Eels' interim coach and is good family friends with the Guymers.
"It's awesome," Barrett said on Wednesday.
"It's great for the town and great for Charlie. I've known his family my whole life. They're really excited.
"There will be a couple of busloads from Temora coming down to watch.
"It is quite remarkable the amount of players and coaches that have come out of there. There's only 4500 people there and it's a credit to the town.
"I'm really happy for Charlie, he's worked really hard and he'll do well."
Dean doubles as the president of Temora Junior Rugby League. He's proud of not only the footballers the club has produced but the people they've become.
"We're pretty lucky, I wouldn't say it's an overly competitive environment we try, we just want the kids to have fun and enjoy their footy," Dean said.
"Not everyone's going to be an NRL star, 99 per cent of people aren't going to be so we want them to enjoy the game.
"The good kids are always going to be good regardless of the coaching and that, it's just turning them into good people. You want good characters. I think the game wants that now too.
"They're chasing good people because they generally become better footballers and a lot easier to manage with media and all the other stuff that goes on nowadays. It's just too hard.
"You might have someone with all the ability in the world but if they're a difficult character, I just don't think they want a bar of them anymore. Society's moved on from that.
"(Temora's NRL products) are pretty generous with their time, they come down to the junior league and ref a game or run the water or something like that when they're home, which is good.
"We're pretty lucky, it's pretty strong in Temora, rugby league, and everyone supports it and gets around it. Makes a big deal when someone does something in the game, which is good."
