The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

'We're very proud of him': Guymer presented jersey by family ahead of debut

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated July 3 2024 - 6:28pm, first published 5:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charlie Guymer shows off his Parramatta jumper at CommBank Stadium on Wednesday, flanked by his family, father Dean, sister Lily, 17, brother Lenny, 14, mother Rachael and brother Joey, 11. Picture supplied
Charlie Guymer shows off his Parramatta jumper at CommBank Stadium on Wednesday, flanked by his family, father Dean, sister Lily, 17, brother Lenny, 14, mother Rachael and brother Joey, 11. Picture supplied

A BIG contingent of supporters from Temora will make a beeline for Sydney on Thursday night to support Charlie Guymer in his NRL debut.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Latest in your inbox

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team.