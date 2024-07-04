Health, business industry happy to see community support for Wagga airport

Key stakeholders who use Wagga airport frequently say they're happy the community has rallied keeping it locally run, as the future of the facility remains up in the air.
In an overwhelming show of community support, 97 per cent of the more than 400 submissions were in favour of Wagga City Council entering a new lease for the airport with the health and business industry identified as two sectors who expressed concerns.
Murrumbidgee Health and Knowledge Precinct manager Melanie Reeves said the board took their submission to the Deputy Prime minister and minister of defence Richard Marles, calling for a long lease renewal and options for the council's ownership.
"We're a very strong advocate to keep things local for locals," Ms Reeves said.
"The board raised its concerns about the privatisation of the Wagga airport and what that could mean, it could mean increased costs and reduced accessibility, which could negatively impact health services and patient transfers."
She said the organisation have discussed the lease a number of times at board meetings.
"We spoke about how it's important, about attracting and retaining essential health workers and the challenges we face in a rural and remote health service setting," Ms Reeves said.
Wagga Business Chamber business manager Sally Manning is pleased to see the community support backing the airport, saying people would be surprised at how many industries use the facilities frequently.
"There is a lot of business travellers that come through the airport each week and each year, all different industries, a big one is the health sector, you've also got a lot of people in the trade industry," Ms Manning said.
"People are going to use the airport to come in and complete their roles on the projects as well, whether it be for fly in, fly out for long stints, or they might come in for the day.
"I think it's crucial to make sure that Wagga remains a hub for business and a place to come and do business and invest in Wagga, without that airport it does make it difficult."
The council's 30-year lease on Wagga airport from the RAAF was set to end next year, but it was granted an extension until 2026 to allow for more time for negotiations with Defence.
Ms Reeves said an upgrade of the terminal will make it better for travelling health practitioners and professionals, upgrades that could be started if the council enters into a new lease.
"Not only does it have our fly in, fly out employees and our specialists coming down to our region, it also is one of the key entry points for moving patients to other services if required," she said
"At the moment, the services of the airport need upgrading to support privacy of patients.
"It's concerning for the longevity of what we can be providing our community."
Ms Manning hopes the new lease will allow the council to bring any facility upgrades to Wagga airport, which she will make the city an accessible and positive place to do business.
"The facilities just aren't where they could be when you compare us to other regional airports, and the council have shown interest and have acted on master plans to show that they'll put money back into the airport," she said.
"There has been no investment because of the uncertainty of the ownership, so I think at the end of the day it would be really nice to be able to find out, hopefully sooner rather than later, where it fits and then we can move forward with investing some money into the terminal."
The community still has time to present submissions to the campaign in person, via email or online at haveyoursay.wagga.gov.au, the council said.
