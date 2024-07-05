Proud piece of Wagga's history

BED 5 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
Peace and simplicity reign inside this grand Central Wagga property.
Restoring and refreshing the original house has been achieved with sensitivity, so this home still retains all its old-world charm, nestled within the 1200m2 garden landscape.
The home has five double-sized bedrooms plus study, a modern sun-filled kitchen with adjoining dining area and two fully tiled bathrooms.
The front sitting room and main living areas feature polished cypress floors and traditional ornate cornices with high ceilings.
At the back of the home is a well-planned family room with feature cedar doors opening to a private rear garden.
For year-round comfort there is ducted heating and cooling throughout the home.
With a charming front veranda and north facing aspect, together with easy access to Central Wagga's business precinct, this home is a must see.
There is easy rear lane access to the established backyard. Potential also exists for future subdivision for unit development (subject to council approval).
