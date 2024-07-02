Accused killer tied up teen and had sex with her, murder trial hears

A teen who went missing from the Riverina more than two decades ago confessed to a stranger her alleged murderer tied her up and had sex with her, a court has been told.
During a chance encounter in the months before her disappearance, Amber Haigh made the shocking revelations to Petrina Ingram, who lived in Mirrool near Ariah Park at the time, the Wagga Supreme Court heard on Tuesday.
Ms Ingram was called as a crown witness in the judge-only trial of Robert Samuel Geeves and wife Anne Margaret Geeves for the murder of Ms Haigh who was 19 years old when she was last seen in early June 2002. At the time of her disappearance the Geeveses lived at Kingsvale and Ms Haigh lived at Young in the Hilltops region.
Ms Ingram, who was about the same age as Ms Haigh, said the strangers met and struck up a conversation at Cootamundra railway station while travelling opposite directions - Ms Haigh to Sydney and Ms Ingram to Mirrool - after both their train and bus services were delayed.
She recalled Ms Haigh had a pram and her baby son at the time, which the court heard was around March 2002.
The two women got on well and talked for hours, but the conversation took an unexpected turn after Ms Haigh revealed she had received a present for her baby from the wife of the father of that child.
Ms Ingram said she found this "quite shocking".
Ms Haigh, however, did not stop there, and went onto make further revelations.
Mr and Mrs Geeves would "come around to her place in Young", Ms Ingram recalled.
"They would bring alcohol with them and they would all drink alcohol until she was drunk," she said.
"Then the wife would go home then the husband would tie her to the bed and have sex with her."
Ms Ingram said she did not know how many times this occurred.
During her conversation with Ms Haigh, Ms Ingram said they also discussed Mrs Geeves' ability to have children.
"She said [Anne]... couldn't bear children of her own," Ms Ingram said.
She said the context of this statement was that Ms Haigh "believed they were trying to take the baby off her or get custody of the baby".
Despite the very personal nature of their conversation, Ms Ingram said the teen mum did not reveal her reasons for going to Sydney on the occasion they met.
Meanwhile, Tracey Ford - a former partner of Amber's uncle Michael Haigh - gave evidence indicating Mr Geeves was controlling Ms Haigh's finances in the months leading up to her suspected death.
The court heard Ms Haigh only visited her uncle and aunt in Sydney on one occasion after moving away to the country and it was around the same time as the chance encounter with Ms Ingram.
Ms Ford recalled her niece rang her up from Mt Druitt train station just minutes before turning up on their front doorstep for a surprise visit in February 2002.
Ms Haigh had been "fighting with Robert [Geeves]", she said, before taking her son and her key card and catching the train to visit them.
Ms Haigh told her Mr Geeves kept her own key card from her "all the time".
Mr Geeves was "cranky" because Ms Haigh wanted to bring their son up to see her father, and "he didn't like Geoffrey [Haigh]", the court heard.
Ms Ford said during the stay she took her niece out to buy more clothes for her and the child which were paid for on "Amber's key card".
"She said Robert would kill her when he finds out she took the card," she told the court.
Defence barrister Paul Coady reminded Ms Ford in her police statement from 2002 she also quoted Ms Haigh in that context as saying, "When I get home I hope Robert will not be angry with me for buying all those clothes", to which Ms Ford agreed.
When asked if Ms Haigh cared for her son, Ms Ford said she "idolised him", but did ask for some tips on being a mother.
The court heard Ms Haigh decided it was time to head home after receiving a call from Mr Geeves.
Taking her niece and the baby to the Strathfield station, Ms Ford kissed her and waved goodbye, little knowing it would be the last time she ever saw her.
Ms Ford asked her to call when she reached her destination, but that call never came.
Ms Haigh went missing just months after that and her aunt told the court she was "sure" that she would have received a call from her if she was still alive.
In 2002, Mr and Mrs Geeves told police they took Ms Haigh to Campbelltown train station on June 5, 2002.
They have both pleaded not guilty to one count of murder.
The trial continues.
