Mayor's shock resignation as confidence in government fades away

The mayor at Cootamundra-Gundagai Regional Council (CGRC) has resigned amid his loss of confidence in a NSW minister.
CGRC mayor Charlie Sheahan no longer wants a hand in council as his feels his pleas for support have been ignored by state Local Government Minister Ron Hoenig.
CGRC is undergoing a demerging process, with its proposal currently in front of the Local Government Boundaries Commission.
As the process was delayed, Cr Sheahan expected Mr Hoenig to delay the council election for the LGA, as he claims the minister had previously stated he could.
However this never occurred and instead an urgent business item to engage the electoral commission to run the council election in September, at a cost to the ratepayer in the vicinity of $220,000, was brought forward at council's ordinary meeting on Thursday, June 27.
"I had pursued clarification on this right up until the meeting and had even requested the Premier for NSW, Chris Minns to intervene and somehow persuade Minister Hoenig to defer the election in our case," Cr Sheahan said.
"To go to an election now when our council is once again before the Boundaries Commission and under review is not practical, not fair to the candidates or the incoming council and can be seen as an unnecessary waste of money if and when another election is needed for new councils.
"I have lost all trust in the Minister for Local Government, in regard to the demerger process, he has shown no real commitment or resolve to expedite a solution to the problem of his own making."
Mr Hoenig said on Tuesday serving as a mayor in local government was a difficult and stressful job.
"I know because I did it for 30 years. I thank Mayor Sheahan for his service to his community," he said.
"Councillors are democratically elected by their communities and their current term expires in September.
"It is up to the people of Cootamundra and Gundagai to elect who they want to represent them on Council, whatever form that takes."
Cr Sheahan said Mr Hoenig had not shown support or concern for the Cootamundra or Gundagai communities, council staff or councillors.
"I personally don't want to see anyone else suffering because of this situation," he said.
"I stated in my speech in the chamber that I would not be a party to anything that would prolong the anxiety and suffering that I have witnessed throughout my entire two terms of this merger.
"I have had enough, agreeing to an election for the existing CGRC is only going to prolong the process and is playing into the minister's hand."
Cr Sheahan's resignation is effective from Monday, July 8. He will continue as a councillor up until the elections in September, but will not be seeking re-election.
NSW Premier Chris Minns was contacted for comment, but had not responded by the time of publication.
The motion to engage the electoral commission passed with a vote of five to four.
Three councillors voted alongside Cr Sheahan - Les Boyd, Leigh Bowden and Trevor Glover.
Cr Boyd said he was sad to see the mayor resign after the tremendous work he had done.
"It's a shame to see him have to resort to this to try and get some attention," he said.
Cr Boyd believes voting to not engage the electoral commission was an opportunity to force the hand of the minister, who he thinks does not have any desire or urgency to demerge the council.
"At the moment we're no closer to getting a decision than we were four years ago," he said.
"The state government doesn't care ... they don't see the angst and the anguish that it's put onto a lot of the staff ... onto a lot of the ratepayers. They're happy just to let things go along the way they are."
Cr Sheahan said it appeared "obvious" the other five councillors had reacted to a "threat" through an email from the Office of Local Government on behalf of the Minister.
The email said : "a failure to resolve to appoint the Commission could result in application of the various intervention powers available to the Minister under the Local Government Act, including Performance Improvement and/or suspension".
Cr Boyd said if the result had of gone the other way, all of the councillors may have been maybe have been sacked, but he doesn't think that would have been a bad thing.
Among the five councillors who voted to engage the electoral commission and begin the process of holding the council elections in September was deputy mayor Gil Kelly.
Cr Kelly said Cr Sheahan had put his heart and soul into the role of mayor, advocating for the community regarding the demerger.
"I was elected as a councillor to do the best I can for the residents of Cootamundra Gundagai Regional Council. For this reason alone I couldn't in good faith vote against the recommendation to not hold an election in September," he said.
"Even if council had have voted against the recommendation to not hold an election, it would have been regarded as an illegal act because a local council resolution cannot contravene legislation.
"Our own legal advice seen by all councillors stated there was no way Council could take this option. Otherwise individual councillors could be found guilty misconduct with severe penalties imposed."
Cr Kelly said his biggest concern was if no election was held it was likely an administrator would be appointed, potentially indefinitely - such as Central Darling Council where it had been under administration for around eight years,
"If this was to happen here one person, most likely not even from this region would be responsible for all decisions as they see fit or as directed to by the minister," he said.
"Any decisions regarding a possible demerger or timeline is now out of our hands.
"At last weeks council meeting there was about 25 items of business in the papers, none were about the demerger. There's still great things happening in our towns. That's where my focus will be moving forward, on the things that we can control."
Cr Sheahan apologised that it had come to this and wished the incoming council well.
"[I] hope for a change in the near future to provide a better future for all," he said.
