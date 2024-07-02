Disbelief over senseless cemetery vandalism

Cemeteries are meant to be sacred spaces, so Taylor Dodge's report on up to 11 graves at Coolamon being desecrated is a sad one.
Police believe the vandalism happened last week and vowed yesterday those responsible will be held accountable.
After a weekend of turmoil, Wagga-based MLC Wes Fang was sacked from his shadow assistant minister roles. Mr Fang told Finn Coleman he was glad the Coalition standoff had been resolved, but doesn't see his termination from the shadow ministry impacting on his role as an MP and his ability to represent the Riverina.
Andrew Mangelsdorf continues the DA's coverage from the Supreme Court trial of Robert and Anne Geeves, which yesterday heard testimony the man accused of Amber Haigh's murder had tied her up and had sex with her, and also controlled her finances.
A slice of state funding for part of Wagga's active travel plan has been secured, Jeremy Eager reports. The $1.35 million will go towards connecting walking and cycling paths from around the Equex Centre to the Sturt Highway, including a footbridge over Marshalls Creek.
Meanwhile, the best players to don a Northern Jets jumper have been honoured as part of the club's 20-year celebration. Matt Malone has more here.
Daisy Huntly, deputy editor
