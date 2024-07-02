Selectors delight as deep talent pool makes Twenty Year Team decision tough

In the 20 years since Northern Jets inauguration there's been a plethora of top netballers pull on the teal dress.
Narrowing them down to a team of just 12 was a tough task for a distinguished panel of Jets alum but after many a conversation, the Jets' Twenty Year Team was selected.
A selection of both former and current players were honoured in the team, including 2024 A grade playing coach Alice Clark.
Reunion committee coordinator Robyn Buerckner said the panel spent hours on a call developing the team.
She said it is a true reflection of the talent that has both been in and remains at the club.
"The selection process was really nice, we had had a video conference and initially you're thinking I could probably pretty easily put a team together but when you try to write out all the positions on paper, it's not so easy," Buerckner said.
"We've had some real power houses come through the Jets over the last 20 years and a few of them are still taking the court at the minute.
"It's great to see that longevity and their commitment to the club."
The inclusion of players who were juniors at the Jets was also pleasing to see.
The team was well received by the club community, with many of the players at the Reunion Ball.
Four of the players named in the team currently play A grade with the club, while another two play A grade at other clubs.
Buerckner said so many of the players still being on the court was a credit to the club community.
"It's a real credit to our club and our community, I think to be able to have some of those players still playing," she said.
"Obviously there is some mums there as well, one of them has five kids at the minute, so it takes a real village to raise family and having a small community where everyone knows each other, to be able to go out on court, know that your kids are going to be safe and looked after, and you can have that that hour on the netball court to play, is a credit."
Caroline O'Brien and Gillian McLean were named co-coaches for the side in recognition of their tireless work to bring out the best in athletes.
A special shout was also given to trainer Debbie Worland.
A stalwart of the club, Worland continues to spend every Saturday keeping the netballers held together from under 17s through to A grade.
Assisting in set up, pack down, and vote collection over the past 20 years among a plethora of other tasks, Worland is a reflection of the behind the scenes efforts that keep players on court each week.
"She's been a real glue amongst our netball club and a bit of an unsung hero too," Buerckner said.
"She quietly goes about her business in the background and we just really wanted to acknowledge Debbs and all the effort she's put into our club over the last 20 years."
GK: Chloe Tidd (Wood) (C)
GD: Caroline O'Brien (McRae)
WD: Claudia Barton
C: Lauren Krause (Williams)
WA Sharnie McLean
GA: Alice Clark
GS: Elle Pearson (French)
Int: Robyn Buerckner (Warren), Katrina Lord (O'Brien), Emily Haddrill (Lucas), Keisha McLean, Kellie Weise
Coaches: Gillian McLean and Caroline O'Brien
GK: Claudia Barton (C)
GD: Caroline O'Brien
WD: Keisha McLean
C: Sharnie McLean
WA: Ruby Lucas
GA: Alice Clark
GS: Emma Doyle
Int: Kacy Bell, Nancy French, Abbey Doyle, Katrina Lord, Beth New
Coach: Caroline O'Brien
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team.