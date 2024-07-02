Your Say: Personal desire, instant rewards key to quitting for good

"Vapes" are touted as a way that addicted people can stop sucking tobacco smoke as a vehicle for their nicotine intake.
Critics claim that young people, previously non-smokers, are the real targets of the industry and that the chemicals in a vape are as potentially lethal as what's in your average lung-buster.
I credit elements of both those arguments.
But what I also know is that the only magic bullet for beating nicotine addiction is an overwhelming personal desire to stop.
At risk of being too negative I'd say: if you don't, with all your will, want to stop - you probably won't.
Motives like "I'd like to give up" are wishy-washy statements of nothing.
Also important is instant reward (which is what a gasper provides, after all).
Tote up what you spend in a week (or a fortnight, or a month) for cigs and buy yourself a small piece of jewellery, or a slap-up meal for two, or some toys for the kids.
Say to yourself, as often as you need, "I can easily afford this because I don't smoke."
It's only at that stage that a vape, or some nicotine gum, or a patch becomes useful; sitting around, having a big suck on a vape and releasing it like some sort of primal mist is just posing.
Reading the Daily Advertiser recently it was discussed what the WWBT (AKA Wagga Wagga's Big Thing) would be, I will leave that up to powers to be (but I have some ideas). Where to put the WWBT is the question, the obvious location is the Wagga Wagga Beach Precinct (gigantic sorry BIG river height gauge), but I have a few suggestions.
The flood plain beside the Gobba Bridge: this will give the commuters something to look at whilst awaiting the duplication of the Gobba Bridge, (gigantic sorry BIG river height gauge relocate to Wagga Wagga Beach Precinct after duplication).
The Edmondson Street Bridge: will need to close the lane on the Kildare Catholic College side, the bridge on the other side in its current state of disrepair would not support the WWBT, don't panic this will give you more time to appreciate the WWBT, I drove down Edmondson Street today and I think it will add a nice symmetry to the bridge (a gigantic sorry BIG brake pad or shoe) we will need good brakes after the Inland Rail have rebuilt the bridge.
The Marshalls Creek Bridge: the June 25 paper reported funding for the project over the next five years, we live in hope I suggest a gigantic sorry BIG sign announcing that light is at the the tunnel we just hope it's not a long tunnel (Harbour Tunnel Chunnel etc).
I realise I am being sarcastic/silly/stupid etc with all of the above but all these projects need to be completed sooner than later, unfortunately by the time they are finished the next projects will need to commence.
As Keith Wheeler regales us yet again with another family travelogue ("People will die in struggle to keep warm - I was almost one of them", DA June 27) I can't help but wonder how he is ever home long enough to run up a heating bill of the magnitude he describes.
Obviously I'm concerned over his near death experience as a result of Wagga's recent chilly weather but I also can't help but wonder if he is not embarking on a little poetic license to once again flog that old Wheeler hobby horse; nuclear energy.
Can I suggest Mr Wheeler that instead of visiting craft shops in your tireless search for information relating to climate change and a cost benefit analysis of nuclear energy generation, you contact bodies such as the CSIRO or the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.
Both organisations are packed to the rafters with experts who actually know what they are talking about which may provide a welcome change to the reams of misinformation you currently rely on.
Do you have something to get off your chest?
You can also leave your comments directly on articles published on our website, dailyadvertiser.com.au. Simply scroll to the bottom of the story and let us know your thoughts on the issues of the day.
Alternatively, send your letters to the editor to letters@dailyadvertiser.com.au, or simply click here to submit your letter.
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team.