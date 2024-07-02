'It's so worth coming to': Psychics and spiritualists to visit Wagga

Self healing, messages from the other side and a drawing of your spirit guides are a few of the unique services residents will be able to access this weekend at the annual Psychic and Wellness Expo.
The expo delivers two days of free workshops to indulge in including a mediumship demonstration by award winning sixth generation psychic, medium and empath Jacquelene Close Moore.
There will also be up to 40 local and visiting stalls including tarot and psychic readings, palmistry and numerology readings, healings, reiki and energy chakra balancing, astrology, aromatherapy, crystals and giftware.
Wagga psychic medium Wendy Smith will be one of the local stallholders participating in the event and said it is an opportunity to unite the town's spiritualists and businesses.
"We've got healers, readers, some of the readers coming up from Melbourne are internationally known, a couple of famous people," she said.
"We have a spiritual artist coming who draws your spirit guides for you while you're sitting there and you actually get to take that picture home so that's always amazing to watch and have done.
"Then we have all the normal things, crystals, witch products.
"It's a really fantastic, great feel weekend."
There's also a wealth of knowledge to take away from the wide-ranging presentations.
"We have a lot of different information talks on all sorts of different subjects," Mrs Smith said.
"We have people who do mediumship on the stage, they will call in people passed over and pass messages along and it's totally free.
"You pay your $5 at the door and you can listen to the talks all day.
"There's so much to learn and gain.
"It's so worth coming to."
For those unknown to the spiritual world, Mrs Smith said the expo is an opportunity to do try something new.
"It's an opportunity to do something you normally wouldn't do," she said.
"There's quite a few spiritual people in Wagga but no one seems connected so I had just wanted to get people together and for people to know there's people around like them and for businesses to collaborate."
The Psychic and Wellness Expo will be held on Saturday and Sunday, July 6 and 7, at the Rules Club in Glenfield Park from 10am to 4pm both days.
