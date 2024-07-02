The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

'It's so worth coming to': Psychics and spiritualists to visit Wagga

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
July 2 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga psychic medium Wendy Smith will be among those to speak at the Psychic and Wellness Expo. Picture by Tom Dennis
Wagga psychic medium Wendy Smith will be among those to speak at the Psychic and Wellness Expo. Picture by Tom Dennis

Self healing, messages from the other side and a drawing of your spirit guides are a few of the unique services residents will be able to access this weekend at the annual Psychic and Wellness Expo.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Crime and Breaking News Reporter

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have six years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Latest in your inbox

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team.