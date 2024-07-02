'Support businesses through a bit of a tough time': Council's plan to give back

A Riverina council is thinking outside the box to help its businesses, services and facilities through the slower months, with unique prizes up for grabs for those who shop local in July, August and September.
Coolamon Shire Council for the first time is running its Shop Local, Love Local campaign over the next three months with dozens of businesses taking part.
Residents and visitors who spend $20 and more at participating businesses can enter themselves online into a draw to win a hamper filled with goods from across the shire.
The council's tourism and business development manager Laura Monroe said there are three hampers to be given out, one at the start of each month.
"We wanted to do it to try and increase residents shopping local and to support businesses through a bit of a tough time that they're going through," she said.
"It is a bit of a slower time of year for businesses and this program will hopefully entice people to think about shopping local instead of going elsewhere."
While it is helping businesses continue to thrive, Mrs Monroe said it is also to the benefit of shoppers looking for one-of-the-kind pieces or excellent service.
"We have a range of homewares and boutiques shops across the shire, so definitely for unique, one-off pieces for birthdays or celebrations, you can get those pieces you may not be able to get in mainstream shopping," she said.
"The idea is to showcase what we have, put business in a spotlight and entice locals and visitors to shop here. Also services and facilities."
Coolamon mayor David McCann said the new initiative aims to reiterate the importance of shopping in your own backyard.
"This is a relatively new initiative, it's a concentrated effort to really get the message out to our community to support our businesses and shop local," he said.
"We've got a number of businesses right across the shire come on board which fits not only with our shop local strategy, but our tourism strategy.
"We want to welcome people into the shire and not only come to Coolamon but go to Ardlethan and Beckom, Ganmain, Marrar and enjoy what we have in each of those towns and villages.
"We have set up a mechanism where you can lodge your purchase online and be in the running to win a prize."
Shoppers can enter themselves in to win a hamper visitcoolamonshire.com.au/shoplocal.
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team.