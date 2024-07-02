Overwhelming community support behind campaign to save Wagga's airport

The findings from Wagga City Council's campaign to save the city's airport from privatisation have shown an overwhelming support to keep the airport in community hands.
A total of 426 individual submissions were lodged during the campaign, which started on May 17, with 97 per cent of the respondents in favour of council entering a new lease to operate the airport.
Mayor Dallas Tout is pleased to see the community get behind the campaign with overwhelming support, leaving the submissions open for any last minute responses.
"The letters of support have come from around the region, highlighting the significance of the airport as the gateway to the region," Cr Tout said.
"The feedback we have received has included stakeholder letters of support, submissions via Council's Have Your Say Wagga Wagga online platform, hard copy submissions, emails received directly through council and signatures on petitions."
The council's executive manager for regional activation on projects, Christine Priest, was heavily involved with the campaign and said responses came from a mix of industries and sectors.
"There were a number of comments regarding the significance of the airport for our healthcare sector and community members access to health specialists who utilise the airport, and people who use air travel to access medical treatment," Ms Priest said.
"Support came through from the general aviation sector, and it was evident from these responses that there was support for Council to continue operation.
Ms Priest said privatisation and costs were some of the main talking points in the submissions, while others took the time to call for improvements to the airport infrastructure.
"There were concerns regarding potential privatisation of a community asset and the fact that community money has funded the airport and this investment would be lost, and potentially a private provider would benefit from this investment," Ms Priest said.
"There were concerns that costs would rise and potentially flights would be reduced, some noted that the costs of flights is already high in comparison to other regional locations such as Albury.
"Other feedback that came through was a strong desire by the community to see the terminal and facility upgraded to an appropriate standard that would be expected of a city the size of Wagga."
Cr Tout said the council will take the time to analyse the data before council takes the findings to the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Richard Marles.
As council currently leases the airport through the RAAF, they will need to negotiate with the defence force, something Cr Tout says is a critical step.
"A meeting was scheduled between council and Defence a number of weeks ago, however unfortunately this was postponed by Defence," Cr Tout said.
"We have been following up with Defence in relation to this... we are still waiting for another date to be booked in.
"Once this meeting occurs, further advice will be provided to the community."
Final submissions can be made online at haveyoursay.wagga.nsw.gov.au/airport-future, while printed copies of the form can be found at the Civic Centre, along with the petition.
