On ya bike: new path, bridge to connect Wagga sport hub with highway

A million-dollar investment has been awarded to Wagga City Council to create the newest addition to Wagga's cycleways.
The NSW government will stump up $1.35 million to fund a new footbridge and 730 metre-long walking and cycling track near Kooringal Road that will connect the Sturt Highway with the Equex Centre.
The investment was announced by Wagga MP Joe McGirr on Tuesday, with Dr McGirr saying the money will create a welcome addition to the city's existing network of bike paths and trails.
"I understand it's the first part of phase three of the active travel plan," Dr McGirr said.
"We've already been voted as being the best cycling city in NSW and this will just make us even better."
The money is part of the latest round of the Get NSW Active program that promotes healthy, active living by funding the creation of safe and convenient walking and cycling paths in cities.
The Wagga council is one of more than 80 local governments in NSW that will get a share in the $60 million allocated by the state, with $10 million of that dedicated to supporting active travel to and from schools.
The proposed bridge will be created over Marshalls Creek at Kooringal Road and will provide a safe crossing area for cyclists and pedestrians.
Dr McGirr believes the bridge will be created along the eastern side of the road, providing access to the highway and making the area safer for the public.
"It's an important safety route because the Equex centre gets used a lot ... it will enhance that part of the city for a small area, but I think an important one," he said.
A council spokesperson has said council still needs to accept the funding in a council meeting, but welcomes the funding announcement for the new track.
