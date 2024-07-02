The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Families 'gutted' after headstones cracked, grave cover prised open

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated July 2 2024 - 12:31pm, first published 12:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Coolamon Shire Council mayor David McCann said council and families are working to repair gravestones cracked by senseless vandals. Picture by Taylor Dodge
Coolamon Shire Council mayor David McCann said council and families are working to repair gravestones cracked by senseless vandals. Picture by Taylor Dodge

The families of loved ones buried among the back row of the first lot of graves at Coolamon's cemetery have been left gutted after gravestones were found cracked in half, vandalised and one pried open.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Crime and Breaking News Reporter

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have six years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Latest in your inbox

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team.