Families 'gutted' after headstones cracked, grave cover prised open

The families of loved ones buried among the back row of the first lot of graves at Coolamon's cemetery have been left gutted after gravestones were found cracked in half, vandalised and one pried open.
Riverina Police District commenced an investigation after cemetery maintenance workers reported the malicious damage on Friday morning.
Police believe sometime between 8am and 8pm on Wednesday, June 26, an unknown person/s entered the cemetery on Thompson Lane, causing approximately $2000 of damage to gravestones and vases.
Riverina Police District Inspector Lee Gray said those responsible will be held accountable.
"It's very disappointing that anyone in our community would be involved in such a senseless act, which can cause such distress for those families involved," Inspector Gray said.
"We urge anyone who has any information to come forward and hold those responsible, accountable for their actions."
Coolamon mayor David McCann said council is working with families to repair the damages, but say they are "gutted".
"There's probably about 10 or 11 graves damaged," he said.
Council staff and loved ones have attempted to clean up some of the mess, but footprints remained on some of the graves where the perpetrators have run across them.
Some gravestones remain cracked and will need to be replaced and one grave site has been tampered with.
"It looks like they have tried to pry open the cover stone on one which in itself is quite concerning," Cr McCann said.
"Our maintenance staff found it on Friday morning and reported it to the police.
"We have had some reports nearby residents heard yelling and screaming on Wednesday night.
"It's very disappointing. The families are gutted."
As inquiries are continuing, police are urging anyone who may have seen something suspicious around the time of the incident to come forward and contact Wagga Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
