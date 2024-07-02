Fang sacked from shadow roles, while Coalition reaffirms its commitment

After a weekend of turmoil Wagga-based MLC Wes Fang has been sacked from his shadow assistant minister roles, as the state coalition puts an end to its internal dispute.
NSW Opposition leader Mark Speakman and NSW Nationals leader Dugald Saunders released a joint statement on Tuesday.
"Today as leaders of the NSW Liberals and Nationals we have reaffirmed our commitment to the Coalition partnership," they said.
"The Hon Wes Fang MLC has been removed from his shadow assistant minister roles."
Mr Fang said he was glad the Coalition standoff had been resolved, but doesn't see his termination from the shadow ministry impacting on his role as an MP and his ability to represent the Riverina.
"My work as an upper house MP and duty MLC for Wagga continues ... which is 99 per cent of the work that I do. None of that changes," he said.
Last week Mr Speakman stopped off in Wagga for a fact-finding tour with Wagga MP Dr Joe McGirr.
Mr Fang made a Facebook post accusing Mr Speakman of "underhanded" behaviour, "slinking" into Wagga without informing the Riverina-based coalition member.
Mr Speakman announced he had terminated the Nationals MLC from his roles in the shadow ministry on Friday.
However, Mr Saunders said the Opposition leader's attempt amounted to nothing and insisted Mr Fang would remain in the shadow ministry.
The feud continued over the weekend with questions being raised to the future of the Coalition.
Prior to a meeting of Liberal MPs on Tuesday morning to discuss the future of the parties' partnership, both sides came to an agreement that would see the coalition remain united.
Following Tuesday's meeting in Sydney Mr Speakman said the people of NSW were entitled to expect and deserve the highest standards from their politicians.
"Last week, we saw behaviour that was unacceptable and fell short of the standards that the public are entitled to expect," he said.
"[Wes'] behaviour was unacceptable. I've made that very clear. It's intolerable for someone in his position as a shadow assistant minister to behave that way.
"I won't tolerate bad behaviour from any of my team, and I insist on the best behaviour possible."
Mr Saunders and Mr Speakman said their focus was on the people of NSW.
"The Minns Labor government's financial mismanagement is hurting households and small businesses across NSW, with funding slashed for cost-of-living support, health, education, other frontline services and infrastructure," they said.
"Our job and our common objective are to hold this bad government to account and to offer a strong alternative."
Mr Fang explained he would continue to take an interest in the areas his previous shadow assistant minister positions covered.
"I had natural resources as part of those roles. Things like mining, uranium mining and the like, because I did the nuclear inquiry, I have a more in-depth knowledge of that than most people," he said.
"I'll still be providing that sort of more granular advice or doing the research on those things, because I have an interest in it.
"I'll still be prosecuting arguments against the Labor government in relation to brumbies, in relation to forestry, in relation to agriculture, in relation to issues with the RSPCA."
Mr Fang said there had been a lot of communication issues within the Coalition which has now been resolved.
"It was a difficult way to address it, but I think there'll be more respect towards the [Nationals] moving forward," he said.
