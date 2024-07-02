Northern Jets celebrate heritage with naming of 'Twenty Year Team'

THE best players to don a Northern Jets jumper have been honoured as part of the club's 20-year celebration.
Northern Jets named their 'Twenty Year Team 2004-2024' at the club function on Saturday night at Ariah Park.
Nigel Smith was named coach of the Jets team, while long-serving premiership player Chris Bell was given the captaincy.
The team featured a handful of current Jets players, along with many from the club's 2005 and 2007 Farrer League premierships.
Smith, who was the inaugural coach of the Jets and led them to the 2005 premiership, was honoured with his selection.
"I think I was pretty lucky with that because I was the first one to coach because of the amalgamation and we were lucky enough to win a premiership," Smith said.
"I think that stays in people's minds a little bit, that we brought two clubs together and had a really good time and had a bit of success as well.
"Obviously Matty Hard coached there after I left and he won (a premiership) as well. He's been a fantastic coach over two or three clubs."
Smith coached Ardlethan for two years and was then appointed coach of the joint venture, when the Stars merged with the Ariah Park-Mirrool Brown Bombers.
Smith has nothing but fond memories of his time at the Jets.
"We had a ball out there. We were winning footy and you've got friends for life," he said.
"That's why you play sport, to meet people, and if you get a bit of success along the way it tops it off doesn't it?"
The Jets 20-year celebration proved a big success.
A big crowd turned out for the football and netball, then stayed on for the black tie ball that night.
Both the A grade netball and first grade football teams wore specially-designed retro Jets guernseys and dresses on the day.
They were later auctioned off that night and raised $33,225 for the club.
The number 22 football jumper fetched $3700 alone. Three of the netball dresses reached $300.
Smith said it was a terrific day and night.
"We had a really good night out there actually, catching up with a lot of people we hadn't seen for a long time. It was really good and a lot of fun," he said.
The Jets also named a Team of the Decade, from 2014-2024 on the night.
B: Ben Prentice, Gerard O'Brien, Declan O'Rourke
HB: Ken Fairman, Cal Litchfield, Alex Rogers
C: Matt Currie, Sam Fisher, Jack Fisher
HF: Jerry Lucas, Matt Wallis, Chris Bell (c)
F: Mitch Maguire, Rob Harper, Matt Hard
Foll: Matt Robertson, Mitch Haddrill, Dane Keenes
Inter: Andrew Bonny, Jamie Maddox, Lachlan Jones, Mick Foster
Coach: Nigel Smith
B: Josh Avis, Mitch Doyle, Declan O'Rourke
HB: Alex Rogers, Stuart Hutchins, Brad McKinnon
C: Patrick Bray, Sam Fisher (c), Jack Fisher
HF: Jerry Lucas, Andrew Bonny, Chris Bell
F: Jack Harper, Matt Wallis, Mitch Maguire
Foll: Lachlan Jones, Mitch Haddrill, Dane Keenes
Inter: Hamish Gaynor, Joe Grinter, Max Tidd, Lachlan Flagg
Coach: Jack Harper
