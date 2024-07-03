Quick hits: everything you need to know about going to the NRLW trial

With just days before the NRLW arrives in town, it's time to plan your trip to the footy.
Locals will have plenty of access to both local and elite girls and women's rugby league this weekend.
If you've headed the calls of Raiders coach Darrin Borthwick, player Elise Smith, or the myriad of young players eager for this game, then it's time to head to Equex Centre this Saturday for a family-friendly day packed full of action.
Spend your weekend supporting the next generation of local rugby league stars with junior players taking the field on both Friday and Saturday.
The Fair Cup will begin at Equex Centre on Friday night with games running at both 6:30 and 7:30pm.
Then head back to the ground early on Saturday for an action-packed day of footy.
Turvey Park and Brothers will face off in both under 13s and under 15s in round two of the local junior tackle competition.
They will be followed by a marquee under 17s game featuring the top talents from across Group Nine and Group 20.
Locals all know the chaos that can be the Equex Centre car park, so arriving with plenty of time is key for anyone heading to the game.
While the main fixture will kick-off at 2pm, there is plenty of action beforehand so be sure to arrive at least an hour before the main game.
Gates open at 10:00am, entry to the game is free and tickets do not need to be reserved.
The whole venue is general admission seating so if you want specific seats you should arrive early with your group.
After the junior games have wrapped on Saturday afternoon, Raiders and Knights will enter the field for the first time at 1:30pm for a warm up.
As this game is not for premiership points, the clubs have opted to play four 20-minute quarters, rather than 35-minute halves.
That means they'll play 10 more minutes than in an in-season game.
The game will kick-off at 2pm and two lucky teams of under six players will have a run on the big field at half-time.
The fun doesn't end with the final whistle, as players from both the Raiders and Knights will stick around to mingle with supporters.
Step onto the field and celebrate the occasion while mingling with the nation's top football talent.
Players will be available for signatures, photos, or just a chat if that's more your style.
For fans unable to make Saturday's festivities, they are invited to a meet and greet at Oasis Aquatic Centre on Sunday morning.
Raiders players will head to the pool for their recovery session then be available to the public afterwards.
