Young gun expected back for finals after disappointing end to debut

GANMAIN-Grong Grong-Matong expect to have young gun Jarvis Pritchett back before finals.
Pritchett's first grade debut for the Lions last Saturday came to an unfortunate end due to a broken collarbone.
The 16-year-old was collected by Narrandera defender Luke Paterson during the third term of the Lions' 123-point win over the Eagles at Ganmain Sportsground.
GGGM coach Sam Martyn explained that Pritchett will now miss around six weeks with the injury.
"He should be right for the last round of the season or first week of finals," Martyn said.
Martyn said Pritchett justified the selection committee's faith in him with a strong performance on debut.
"It was like a free hit for us. We didn't have (Zac) Burhop, Tommy Banuelos and Kirk (Mahon), it was their games to have off. We just thought why don't we give Jarvs a crack because he's done a whole pre-season, played every position at 17s and somehow he's coming top five in the goalkicking.
"He actually looked really good. I was thrilled with how he played because I just wasn't sure. I know it's only Narrandera but you can only play who you're lined up against."
With the Lions poised to play finals in all three football grades, Pritchett will be a welcome return late in the season.
GGGM will also soon welcome back star big man Jacob Olsson after his third appearance in reserve grade last Saturday.
Olsson has kicked 10 goals across three games and Martyn admitted they will soon pull the trigger on bringing him into the first grade team.
The Lions have Wagga Tigers at Ganmain Sportsground on Sunday, followed by games against Griffith and Leeton-Whitton before the top of the table clash against Collingullie-Wagga.
