Dream home with stunning features makes it market debut

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
This House of the Week is making its debut on the market and, built as a dream home, has many features which are sure to delight new owners.
The home is a three-year-old, Hurst quality-built home with so much to offer.
Selling agent Sophia Toole said this property is a brand new listing, having been on the market for just two weeks.
"The owners built their dream home which they have loved living in for the past three years, and are now moving interstate," she explained.
"This is a great opportunity to buy an as-new property without the stress and hassle of building from scratch."
Located among other new builds in the popular suburb of Brunslea Park, the home is in a family-friendly location within walking distance to the local primary school, childcare centre and public transport.
The new owners have a choice of spacious living areas, including an open plan family room and media room.
There is a well-designed kitchen offering quality appliances, butler's pantry, and island bench with feature lighting.
"The kitchen feature lighting and the separate living spaces are my favourite parts of this house," Sophia said.
The master bedroom is located to the front of the home and features a spacious ensuite with double vanity and walk-in robe.
The other bedrooms are serviced by a sleek and spacious three-way family bathroom.
Laundry space is one to actually enjoy doing your washing in, with a huge linen closet and plenty of hanging space above the benchtop.
Sliding doors off the living room lead you out into the alfresco area, which is complete with ceiling fan and more feature lighting.
As a bonus, there is a dedicated electrical connection ready for your future jacuzzi.
Car accommodation is sorted with a double lock up garage with back yard access from the front gates.
Other features of this home include solar panel system 4.62KW (12 LG panels with micro-inverter) and a 15.5KW Daikin ducted reverse-cycle air conditioning
"This is an exceptional property that should not be missed," Sophia said.
