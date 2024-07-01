Do you know what happened to Mihai?

We drive past them all the time, broken down or damaged cars on the side of the open road.
But it was almost two weeks between the discovery of a white hire car with damage police believe to be from a collision with an animal and the report of Mihai-Robert Salajanu being missing.
The 27-year-old is believed to have been in the Riverina in the couple of days before the car he hired in Brisbane was found abandoned in mid-May. Police yesterday launched a public appeal to help find him.
Not many people celebrate 25 years of marriage by taking over a well-known Wagga restaurant, but Sian and Darren Rudd are excited by the opportunities ahead as they throw open the doors as owners for the first time today.
Amber Haigh's baby was with her alleged murderer when her family found out she had disappeared, a key witness has testified in court. Andrew Mangelsdorf continues the DA's coverage of the Wagga Supreme Court trial this week.
One of Wagga's rare Olympic medallists has been denied a chance to go one better in the Paris Games, Tahlia Sinclair reports.
Daisy Huntly, deputy editor
