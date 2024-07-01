The Daily Advertiser
sport
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Group 9

Little not giving up on tough debut season as Brothers captain

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated July 1 2024 - 6:45pm, first published 6:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brothers captain Jordan Little hasn't given up on returning to the field this season despite dislocating his elbow on Saturday. File picture by Les Smith
Brothers captain Jordan Little hasn't given up on returning to the field this season despite dislocating his elbow on Saturday. File picture by Les Smith

Brothers captain Jordan Little is hopeful of being able to return to the field this season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

More from sports

Latest in your inbox

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team.