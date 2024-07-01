Little not giving up on tough debut season as Brothers captain

Brothers captain Jordan Little is hopeful of being able to return to the field this season.
However initial reports make it unlikely after dislocating his elbow in the loss to Kangaroos on Saturday.
Little came off just before half-time after being caught in a tackle.
X-rays have revealed a fracture with more tests needed to confirm ligament damage.
Little is hoping for the best but with six rounds to go in the season might run out of time.
"It's very sore at the moment, that's for sure," Little said.
"I got X-rays on Saturdays and there's a fracture obviously where the bone has come out and back in and I've got an MRI on Wednesday and that will tell me how damaged the ligaments are.
"That will tell me how long I'm out for and that's the main worry from the doctors.
"I'm hoping there's some positive news and I don't miss the whole season but I'm not sure how likely that is to be honest."
Initially he's been told six to 12 weeks, which would bring an end to his season.
However with the dislocation resolving itself before Little went to hospital he's hoping it works in his favour.
"The good news is it went straight back in so hopefully the ligaments haven't been stretched or come off the bone," he said.
Little admitted he was too scared to look at the damage after hearing his left elbow dislocate.
"It was gross," he said.
"I just remember hearing the noise and it was disgusting.
"I didn't want to look as I heard the noise and then one of the 'Roos boys just saying 'stop, stop, stop' and I was like oh no what is it.
"The adrenaline was up so I didn't really feel it straight away but it's throbbing now and has been sore for a few days."
It's been a year plagued with injuries since being handed the captaincy by coach Aaron Gorrell for Brothers' return to first grade after Little missed three games with a knee injury.
It was an issue for him late in the off-season and finally thought things were coming right until coming unstuck on Saturday.
"It was probably my first game back with the knee feeling pretty good and then I copped another one so that was hard to swallow but it is what it is I guess," Little said.
"I just feel more for the boys and Goz (Gorrell)."
It's been a tough return to the top grade for Brothers with just the lone win over Junee to their credit.
Things don't get any easier for the top two sides Young and Temora in the next fortnight, starting with a trip to Nixon Park on Saturday.
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team.