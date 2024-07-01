Man remains missing six weeks after damaged car found on Riverina road

Police are appealing for information to find a man after locating his vehicle damaged and abandoned on a rural Riverina road.
Mihai-Robert Salajanu, 27, was last seen hiring a White MG hatchback vehicle car in the Gold Coast, Queensland on Thursday, May 16.
About 1.30pm on Monday, May 20, the hatchback was located abandoned and with damage, believed to be impacted by an animal, on Murrumbidgee River Road, at Carrathool, approximately 45 kilometres from Hay.
On Saturday, June 1, Mihai who lives in Victoria, was reported missing to Victoria Police and inquiries were commenced into his whereabouts.
Police said family members hold concerns for Mihai's whereabouts.
Mihai is described as being of Eastern European background, of medium build, with dark brown hair and brown eyes.
Mihai is believed to have been in the Carrathool area on Sunday, May 19 or Monday, May 20 in a White MG 3 hatchback, with Queensland registration 091-HM6.
It's also believed he may have travelled inland into NSW near the townships of Tamworth, Coonabarabran, Dubbo, Bathurst and West Wyalong.
Anyone who may have seen Mihai is urged to contact Griffith Police Station on 69694299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
