For one coach a draw was well deserved, but the other wants to see more

When Paul Watson saw his leaguetag team on paper before the 2024 season began, he didn't expect them to be so successful.
With an influx of players entering the side from juniors this season Watson said the group's improvement week on week has been tangible.
Currently third on the ladder, on points difference to Brothers, Watson is pleased with this weekend's 6-6 draw.
In a fast up and down battle, each team managed just a single try at Equex Centre on Saturday.
"We've got a very new team, several girls that have never played leaguetag before, we've got several girls that have come up from juniors last year, so haven't played seniors, so I'm really, really pleased with the way they've progressed," Watson said.
"To be completely honest, I probably didn't expect them to be where they are now when I looked at it at the start of the year, so I'm happy."
Admitting the game ended with a lacklustre feeling as neither a winner nor loser, Watson said the end score was a fair reflection of the match played.
Happy to take the draw, he was impressed with the Kangaroos' defensive pressure and continued efforts from each individual.
A group of players returned this week after having COVID and he was particularly impressed with how well they held up throughout the game.
"I don't like to single players out too much, it was really, really good team effort," he said.
"We had a few line breaks and we had a lot of people pushing through in support which was good, but all in all, as a team, I thought we were really, really good, it's just Brothers were really good as well.
"It was probably a fair result at the end of the day.
"The second half for us, we just couldn't get our position, we probably had our fair share at the ball but we just couldn't get up at the end of the field, so we found ourselves defending our half a lot which was hard to do in what was a really fast game."
Watson said Brothers full-back Brooke Wiggett was a huge game saver for the side.
A sentiment echoed by Brothers coach Chris Suckling.
"I'm pretty happy with the game, probably not our first half, it was a bit scrappy and a fair few missed tags one-on-one, but then we got back into the game and held them scoreless for 40-minutes," Suckling said.
"It was a very quick game.
"Bridget Horsley got our players player which was good, and Brooke Wiggett at fullback, she saved a couple of certain tries and had some last ditch tags."
Sucking commended Kangaroos what was an impressive performance and said the young side shouldn't be underestimated.
Acknowledging them as a top side, he said the game has set his team up well for another tough match next round against Temora.
"We've still got room for improvement and that showed in our first half on the weekend, and the girls believe in that also," he said.
"They knew it wasn't their best performance and they know they can play better, so there's positives there too."
TEMORA 16 d TUMUT 4
KANGAROOS 6 drew with BROTHERS 6
JUNEE 32 d YOUNG 16
SOUTHCITY 24 d ALBURY 10
Ladder
TEMORA 20, BROTHERS 19, KANGAROOS 19, JUNEE 13, TUMUT 10, Southcity 10, Young 9, Albury 6, Gundagai 4
