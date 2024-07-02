Cunningham's milestone delayed amid bad weekend for Riverina's AFL brigade

WAGGA footballer Harry Cunningham's milestone appearance has been put on ice amid a horror weekend for Riverina's AFL talent.
Cunningham was set to play his 200th AFL game against St Kilda in Melbourne on Sunday but was subbed out of the Swans' loss to Fremantle last Saturday with a hamstring injury.
It was his first loss of the season.
Sydney Swans coach John Longmire confirmed Cunningham had picked up a minor hamstring strain.
"He won't play this week, so he'll probably miss the next two weeks," Longmire said on Tuesday.
"It's just a really small hamstring strain, so he's going to miss the next two weeks."
Longmire said Cunningham deserves nothing more than to reach his 200-game milestone.
"He's been such a terrific player for this footy club for a long time, playing in multiple roles. He started off playing a half forward, he's played wing, he's played a lot of football down back," he said.
"He's a real stalwart of the footy club and really experienced. He's got great speed, great game knowledge. So, he'll get there."
It was a bad weekend for Riverina's AFL footballers with Matt Kennedy and Matt Flynn also looking likely to be sidelined with injuries.
Kennedy sustained a knee injury late in Carlton's win over Richmond on Sunday.
It's been diagnosed as a medial injury and is not as bad as first feared. The Blues hope Kennedy will only potentially miss the one game against his former club, Greater Western Sydney, this Saturday night.
Kennedy is enjoying a strong season, averaging 18 disposals across his 15 games this season, having also contributed 10 goals.
Flynn can't take a trick at his new home at West Coast.
In just his fourth game back from a bad hamstring injury, Flynn hurt his ankle during the third term of the Eagles' loss to Hawthorn on Sunday.
He was subbed out of the game.
The Narrandera big man had been averaging 24 hit-outs a game across his four games at the Eagles.
GWS have also revealed Griffith junior Harry Rowston will be out indefinitely with a back injury.
