The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Popular Wagga steak spot changes hands, new owners bring fresh energy

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
July 1 2024 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hide Steak & Bar head chef, Sian Rudd, is taking over the well-known Wagga venue with her husband Darren. Picture by Bernard Humphreys
Hide Steak & Bar head chef, Sian Rudd, is taking over the well-known Wagga venue with her husband Darren. Picture by Bernard Humphreys

Not many people celebrate 25 years of marriage by taking over a well known Wagga restaurant, but Sian and Darren Rudd are excited by the opportunities ahead.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

I understand the importance of community news in highlighting stories that members of local communities care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make towns unique. Email me at finn.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0437 550 909

Latest in your inbox

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team.