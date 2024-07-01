Popular Wagga steak spot changes hands, new owners bring fresh energy

Not many people celebrate 25 years of marriage by taking over a well known Wagga restaurant, but Sian and Darren Rudd are excited by the opportunities ahead.
HIDE Steak & Bar - a steakhouse showcasing some of Australia's best beef producers - is in new hands, as the Rudds bought it from original owner Jamie Shepley.
Late last year, Mr Shepley approached his longtime head chef Ms Rudd - who has been at the restaurant since its opening - and asked if her and her husband would like to purchase it.
"We had a big think about it and decided it was something we really wanted to do," Ms Rudd said.
For Mr Rudd it is a bit for a change from his day job as a paramedic.
"You probably think it's a fair jump, to go from medicine to food and beverage service, but it's actually a lot of the same core values ... it's about caring for humanity, giving them a service that will benefit them. So it's not too different," he said.
"I've always had a bit of a passion and a desire for entertaining and hosting people and providing for them in the community.
"I think it's something I've always wanted to do and might actually get to see shown a little bit now too.
Mr Rudd will slot into the front-of-house and administration role, while Ms Rudd will maintain her position as head chef.
Although Hide is one of Wagga's premier dining venues, the duo want to elevate the venue but not divert from its "winning path".
"The food we know is already fantastic ... but I also know Sian's been working on some special changes ... which will elevate it even further," Mr Rudd said.
"We [want to make] just a few minor changes around the restaurant. Set up a wall lounge area so people can enjoy a nice glass of wine or cocktail or whiskey prior to being seated for dinner.
"After they've completed their dinner, they'll have the opportunity to go and recline in the lounge and enjoy a cocktail or something after that, too.
"But apart from that, there's not too many changes. I think the community seems to be really enjoying what HIDE is producing at the moment and we'll continue to do that with a little bit of further elevation."
Although not immediate, there will be some menu changes in the future as new wines, whiskeys and cocktails will be added, and as Ms Rudd gets in the kitchen with her team for test kitchen days.
"Test Kitchen day is the best day. I love Test Kitchen day where it doesn't matter what we're cooking ... [it] is always fun because you're experimenting with new things and it's okay to make mistakes," Ms Rudd said.
"Sometimes mistakes make things better. Michelin star chefs will take years and years to perfect things.
"We're definitely experimenting with some new things at the moment with our dry aged beef."
Despite more falling on the Rudds as they takes on full control of the business, it does open the possibility for more experimentation.
Hide stands out among Wagga's restaurant scene, which the new owners are proud of.
"Historically there's been a bit more of, I guess, a pub food culture in Wagga," Mr Rudd said.
"I think this is opening peoples' eyes to a really nice opportunity to where they can come and have an affordable meal and have a really fun experience as well as an elevated experience.
"I think Wagga is ready for more dining experiences like this."
Ms Rudd said Melbourne or Sydney would be the usual destinations for dry aged steaks.
"It's quite expensive to do that," she said.
"So we're trying to bring that to Wagga and make it more affordable for people."
The Rudds are excited to welcome their first patrons on Tuesday evening as they open the Hide doors for the first time as owners.
